Rajasthan Royals Likely to Lose Grip on Ace Bowler Before IPL 2025 Auction

Rajasthan Royals (RR) were among the finest performing teams in the previous cycle, for they were consistent and clear with their approach. They qualified for playoffs twice and marginally missed out on the third occasion, ending fifth in the points table.

RR had a set strategy in the last cycle; they bought specific players for every role, focusing on forming a set XI to accomplish their task. It was a fruitful strategy in the long run, for RR had several top-performing players who often stepped up.

Among many in the RR group was Trent Boult, a powerplay specialist and a decent death-over bowler. Boult was among the leading wicket-takers in the previous cycle and accomplished his job consistently for the Pink Army.

His introduction in the RR setup was clear - the franchise wanted him to build early inroads with the new ball and remain economical in every phase. As it turned out, Boult was fabulous and played a crucial role in the team’s success in the last three years.

A hard decision for Rajasthan Royals to make

Sometimes, a problem of plenty is not a good headache, especially ahead of a mega auction in IPL. Since RR have specialists for all departments, they have several hard decisions to make regarding the retention and release of a few players.

Trent Boult is among the quality names RR can’t retain due to other options available in both local and overseas departments. Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson are sure retentions, whereas Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel are also quality options to keep.

Then, RR also have the option to retain their genuine wicket-taker, Yuzvendra Chahal. That leaves no place for Trent Boult, who is really unfortunate to go into the auction despite performing so well for the Royals.

While playing for Rajasthan Royals, Boult has 45 wickets at an average of 27.71 and a strike rate of 20.44 in 41 IPL innings, including the best of 3/22. Despite such numbers, RR might have to let him go in the auction and use RTM or re-buy him.

Trent Boult to start a bidding war in the IPL 2025 auction

Undoubtedly, Trent Boult is an asset in any T20 side, for he is a seasoned campaigner and a proven IPL performer. His ability to move the ball both ways and snare wickets with the new ball makes him indispensable, whereas Boult is equally adept in other phases.

He has shown encouraging control over his yorkers in the death overs, which is another crucial factor making Boult a go-to T20 option. Hence, several teams will go after him in the auction and try to make him their own.

Further, Boult’s ample experience playing in the league is another vital box he ticks since it will be handy. He knows all the venues well and adapts quicker than most foreign bowlers, which is key.

It won’t be surprising if Boult starts a bidding war among teams in the IPL 2025 auction, for several franchises will go after him. A big amount for the Kiwi speedster is very much a possibility.

