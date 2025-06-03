News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
RCB tried three different players - Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, and Mayank Agarwal - this season but couldn’t get consistent results.
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB No.3 Strategy Comes Apart Again As Mayank Agarwal Falls in Familiar Fashion in IPL 2025 Final

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 3, 2025 - 2 min read

RCB's No.3 has had the second-worst average (24.14) and strike rate (146.95) in IPL 2025.

RCB tried three different players - Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, and Mayank Agarwal - this season but couldn’t get consistent results.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) might have been among the best batting units, but one issue persisted with them throughout the competition. Their No.3 couldn’t step up as consistently as the team would have liked, even if there were shades of brilliance at times.

Their No.3 has had the second-worst average (24.14) and strike rate (146.95) in IPL 2025, only behind the Rajasthan Royals (average of 23.23 and a strike rate of 145.19). RCB tried three different players – Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, and Mayank Agarwal – this season but couldn’t get consistent results.

Their issues were exacerbated when Padikkal, who had started to settle in this role, was ruled out due to an injury, and Mayank Agarwal replaced him. Agarwal has 54 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 131.70 in three outings at this number, with a best of 24.

ALSO READ:

He failed again in the final against Punjab Kings (PBKS), as Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed him for the eighth time in 56 balls. Barring a few boundaries, Agarwal’s innings was rather scratchy, as he tried too much, only to score 24 runs in 18 balls.

Did RCB miss the trick by not playing Rajat Patidar at No.3?

RCB had different occasions when they could have slotted Rajat Patidar at No.3. However, they kept playing him at No.4 and gave him only two innings at No.3 this season, where he scored 37 runs at an average of 18.50 and a 148 strike rate in two innings.

Patidar has a fine record at No.3, accumulating 1416 runs at an average of 40.45 and a 155.26 strike rate in 39 innings. This includes 12 fifties and a century.

Even skill-wise, Patidar is among the finest batters in RCB’s unit and understands the tempo while batting at No.3. Hence, RCB should have used him more at this position when he has fetched results for them in the past, rather than searching for new options.

They could have done it after Padikkal was ruled out, even if not earlier. Unfortunately, they missed the trick and paid the price for this tactical error.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Devdutt Padikkal
IPL 2025
mayank agarwal
Rajat Patidar
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

[WATCH] Phil Salt Takes Gravity-Defying Catch at Boundary Rope To Dismiss Priyansh Arya in IPL 2025 Final

Phil Salt took a spectacular catch to dismiss Priyansh Arya during the IPL 2025 final.
11:08 pm
Vishnu PN
‘He Said To Change It Up’: Kylye Jamiseon Credits THIS Punjab Kings Teammate for Plotting RCB Captain Rajat Patidar’s Wicket in IPL 2025 Final

‘He Said To Change It Up’: Kyle Jamieson Credits THIS Punjab Kings Teammate for Plotting RCB Captain Rajat Patidar’s Wicket in IPL 2025 Final

10:48 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Jitesh Sharma Hit Kyle Jamieson for Back-to-Back Sixes in a Crucial Cameo in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final

[WATCH] Jitesh Sharma Hit Kyle Jamieson for Back-to-Back Sixes in a Crucial Cameo in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final

Jitesh set the momentum for death overs with out-of-the-box shots off Jamieson.
10:10 pm
Disha Asrani
azmatullah omarzai ipl 2025 final pbks vs rcb

How Punjab Kings Used the ‘Australian Way’ To Dismiss Virat Kohli in IPL 2025 Final

PBKS bowlers managed to pick wickets at regular intervals against RCB
9:30 pm
Samarnath Soory
Fans Upset With Virat Kohli For His Slow Knock in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Final

“Cost the Match and IPL Final”: Fans Upset With Virat Kohli For His Slow Knock in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final

He made just 43 runs off 35 balls.
10:15 pm
Disha Asrani
[WATCH] Virat Kohli Falls After Slow Start To Azmatullah Omarzai's Short Ball Plan in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final 

[WATCH] Virat Kohli Falls After Slow Start To Azmatullah Omarzai’s Short Ball Plan in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final 

Virat Kohli was dismissed for 43 runs from 35 balls in the 15th over of the IPL 2025 final.
9:41 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.