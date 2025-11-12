RCB Retained and Released Players 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction

Full details on RCB retained players 2026, updated RCB retention list and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru released players 2026 before the IPL 2026 auction.

The RCB retained players 2026 list is out soon, and the IPL 2025 champions are expected to make only minimal tweaks. After finally lifting their maiden IPL trophy by defeating Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will aim to preserve their winning core.

While the franchise dominated last season under Rajat Patidar’s captaincy, there could still be small adjustments — particularly in the overseas department — to maintain balance. Here’s a look at the complete RCB retention list 2026, released players, and early trade news updates ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

RCB Retention List 2026 – Players Likely to Be Retained

RCB will look to retain its core, which mainly includes their top-order batters. RCB’s IPL-winning squad showed rare consistency: nine wins in the league stage, eight different Player-of-the-Match awardees, and depth across departments. With coach Andy Flower confirming his intent to keep the nucleus intact, the RCB retained players 2026 list will mostly feature familiar names. However, RCB would look at a couple of overseas all-rounder options and Indian spinners. Here’s a look at the likely RCB retention list.

Which Players Could Be Retained By RCB?

RCB will look to keep their batting order intact as the team breached the 200-run mark four times. Here are potential names they are likely to retain:

Virat Kohli – the franchise will continue their unwavering loyalty

– the franchise will continue their unwavering loyalty Rajat Patidar – title-winning captain to lead for another season

– title-winning captain to lead for another season Jitesh Sharma – the wicketkeeper-batter can finish with match-winning runs

– the wicketkeeper-batter can finish with match-winning runs Josh Hazlewood – all-phase pacer and bowling attack leader

– all-phase pacer and bowling attack leader Krunal Pandya – all-rounder who can bowl economical spells and strengthen middle order

– all-rounder who can bowl economical spells and strengthen middle order Devdutt Padikkal – the future of RCB

– the future of RCB Tim David – finish matches in an entertaining way

– finish matches in an entertaining way Phil Salt – enforcer at the top

Final Likely RCB Retained Players List 2026

Rajat Patidar

Virat Kohli

Phil Salt

Devdutt Padikkal

Tim David

Jitesh Sharma

Swastik Chikara

Jacob Bethell

Krunal Pandya

Manoj Bhandage

Romario Shepherd

Josh Hazlewood

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Suyash Sharma

Yash Dayal

Mayank Agarwal

Rasikh Salam

Nuwan Thushara

RCB Released Players 2026 – Expected List Before IPL Auction

Even champions make tough calls. The RCB released players 2026 list is expected to include overseas names who couldn’t cement their place last season, helping the franchise free up purse space for tactical reinforcements.

Which Players Could Be Released By RCB?

These are the players with the most underwhelming performances for RCB. They may find themselves in the RCB released players 2026 list.

Liam Livingstone – England all-rounder showed some form in The Hundred but it might not be enough as RCB would want to free up some purse

– England all-rounder showed some form in The Hundred but it might not be enough as RCB would want to free up some purse Lungi Ngidi – has been inconsistent in the shorter format

– has been inconsistent in the shorter format Mohit Rathee – did not fit in the Playing XI

Likely Full RCB Released Players List 2026

Liam Livingstone

Lungi Ngidi

Mohit Rathee

Abhinandan Singh

Swapnil Singh

RCB Trade News 2026 – Ngidi Trade Update & More

The latest RCB trade news indicates discussions around Lungi Ngidi potentially being swapped to another franchise for a domestic pacer. Although not finalised, the Ngidi RCB trade news 2026 trend has gained traction, suggesting RCB are open to balancing their overseas composition.

No other major trade talks are confirmed yet, but RCB are expected to monitor available Indian pacers and backup spin options before finalising their retention submissions.

Likely RCB Squad 2026 After Retentions and Releases

Here’s a look at how the Royal Challengers will shape up after the likely retentions and releases:

Category – Retained:

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Manoj Bhandage, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mayank Agarwal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara.

Category – Released:

Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh.

Captaincy Status

Rajat Patidar will continue as captain of the RCB 2026 team, having led them to the historic 2025 title. Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood remain part of the leadership group.

What to Expect from RCB at the IPL 2026 Auction?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to strengthen their bowling attack and add some all-round options too. They will likely target this category of players.

All-rounders for the lower-middle order

Indian and overseas pacers

An extra spin option who can bat in the tail-end

Potential Key Targets for RCB at IPL 2026 Auction

Matt Henry (auction)

A new-ball specialist who can bowl economically at the high-scoring home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Henry has been in magnificent form in the T20 circuit.

Michael Bracewell (auction)

Another option from New Zealand is the experienced off-spinner who can also do well with the bat. Bracewell has played for RCB in the past.

Cameron Green (auction)

Cameron Green would be a great fit in the side but RCB will have to release a couple of big stars to fight for him in the auction.

Mohammad Nabi (auction)

Mohammad Nabi is another offspin all-round option that can add good depth to the RCB squad.

Venkatesh Iyer (shock-trade)

If the franchise releases Phil Salt and another big player, they can acquire Venkatesh Iyer, who went for INR 23.70 crore in the previous auction. RCB were the losing side in that bidding war.

FAQs – RCB Retention List 2026

Which players could be retained by RCB in 2026? Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Tim David, and Josh Hazlewood headline the RCB retained players 2026 list. Who will be in the RCB released players 2026 list? Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, and Swapnil Singh are among those expected to be released. What is the latest RCB trade news ahead of the IPL 2026 auction? The Ngidi RCB trade news suggests a possible swap for an Indian pacer, while RCB continue evaluating spin options. What is RCB’s strategy for the IPL 2026 auction? Focus on maintaining their core from 2025, adding depth to the bowling unit and lower order.

