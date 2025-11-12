Shardul Thakur Traded to Mumbai Indians from LSG Ahead Of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder, Shardul Thakur, has been traded to the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), before the IPL 2026 retention deadline.

The veteran Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player, Ravichandran Ashwin, has confirmed the move on his YouTube channel. Reportedly, the franchise has secured Shardul as a backup for Deepak Chahar.

Previously, the INR 2 crore recruit had snared 13 wickets and put up 18 runs in 10 fixtures of the IPL 2025. He had joined LSG as an injury replacement for Mohsin Khan after going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.

More to follow…

