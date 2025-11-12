Huge Blow for Bengaluru Fans! RCB Home Matches to be Moved Out of Chinnaswamy for IPL 2026 — Reports

Previously, the Maharaja T20 Trophy and ICC Women's World Cup 2025 matches were also moved out of the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The electrifying Bengaluru crowd might miss out on watching the reigning Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), taking the field at Chinnaswamy in a bid to defend their crown in the IPL 2026. The Chinnaswamy Stadium is yet to host a match since the unfortunate stampede on June 4, during RCB’s IPL 2025 victory parade.

Previously, the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 League 2025 was moved out of the stadium after the committee in charge of the investigation labelled the ground as “unsafe” for mass gatherings. They strictly advised relocating major events to the stadiums that possess the strength to host large crowds.

The 2025 edition of the domestic 20-over tournament of Karnataka took place in the Wadeyar Stadium in Mysuru. Moreover, the venue was also in line to host five fixtures of India’s victorious ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign. But it was later replaced by the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai due to the same reason.

Pune Might Host RCB Home Matches in IPL 2026

According to several reports, the secretary of the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has confirmed the development ahead of the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. Notably, RCB had registered an unique record of winning all the away matches in an IPL edition in 2025. But the team went through mixed fortunes at the Chinnaswamy, winning two of the five encounters and a fixture abandoned due to rain.

“This arrangement is in discussion but it’s not confirmed yet. They have a problem in Karnataka, because of the stampede that happened. So, they are looking out for a venue and we have offered them our stadium,” stated MCA’s secretary Kamlesh Pisal to Times of India.

However, the home fixtures of RCB moving out of the Chinnaswamy stadium to Pune have not been entirely confirmed yet. If the current talks manage to get a positive nod from all the concerned authorities, then the MCA Stadium in Gahunje would host Rajat Patidar and Co. for RCB’s seven home fixtures in the IPL 2026.

“There are preliminary discussions and there are a couple of technical things which need to be sorted out. If things fall in place then, probably yes, Pune will host the matches,” he added.

ALSO READ:

RCB Would Look to Defend Title in IPL 2026

After 17 years of hard toil and three IPL Final heartbreaks in 2009, 2011 and 2016, the Bengaluru outfit finally managed to break their curse in the IPL 2025. Former skipper Virat Kohli and RCB’s top-scorer of the season once again led the charge with 657 runs.

Alongside Kohli, the entire squad had stepped up at different crucial moments to play match-defining roles, which paved the way to secure the maiden title for the franchise. RCB would want to keep their core intact before the IPL 2026 retentions and look to continue a similar momentum in the upcoming season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.