RCB Victory Celebrations Live Streaming When and Where To Watch RCB Victory Parade With IPL 2025 Trophy
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB Victory Celebrations Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch RCB Victory Parade With IPL 2025 Trophy?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 4, 2025 - 3 min read

The streets are expected to be filled with cheering fans as the trophy finally comes home to Bengaluru.

RCB Victory Celebrations Live Streaming When and Where To Watch RCB Victory Parade With IPL 2025 Trophy

For the first time in 18 years, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans can proudly say their team are IPL champions. RCB won the IPL 2025 final by six runs against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, finally winning their first-ever IPL title. After many years of coming close, their dream has come true, making fans happy all over the world.

This big win started huge celebrations across Bengaluru. The city, which always supported RCB with love and belief, is now ready to cheer for its champions. To celebrate this special moment, RCB has planned an open bus victory parade so fans can join the celebrations with their favourite players.

A Special Thank You to Fans

In a social media post, RCB dedicated the win to the 12th Man Army, praising their support through all the ups and downs. They thanked the fans for their loyalty and said the crown belongs to them.

“This one’s for you, 12th Man Army. For every cheer, every tear, every year. Loyalty is Royalty and today, the crown is yours,” rcb posted on social media.

The title parade will start at Vidhana Soudha, where the chief minister of Karnataka will honour the team. From there, the RCB players will travel in an open bus through the city, heading toward the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with the IPL trophy. The streets are expected to be filled with cheering fans as the trophy finally comes home to Bengaluru.

ALSO READ:

Where will RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade take place?

The RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade will take place in Bengaluru.

What time will the RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade take place?

The RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade is likely to start after 2:00 PM on 4th June 2025.

What is the route of RCB’s IPL 2025 victory parade?

The RCB IPL 2025 victory parade will begin from Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha and end at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Where to watch RCB’s IPL 2025 victory parade live on TV?

The RCB IPL 2025 victory parade will be shown live on the Star Sports Network on TV in India.

Where to watch RCB’s IPL 2025 victory parade live streaming?

The RCB IPL 2025 victory parade can be watched live on JioHotstar.

