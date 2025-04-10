News
RCB vs DC Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 10, 2025

RCB vs DC Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Today IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Both teams are coming into this match after winning their previous game.

RCB vs DC Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

Match no. 24 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB have started the season well, winning three out of their first four matches. In their last game, they beat Mumbai Indians by twelve runs. Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries to help the team reach 221 runs. Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya bowled well to help RCB win.

Delhi Capitals are unbeaten so far, with three wins in three matches. In their last game, they defeated Chennai Super Kings by twenty-five runs. KL Rahul played a good knock of 77 runs from 51 balls, and Vipraj Nigam took two wickets for 27 runs in four overs.

RCB vs DC Playing 11 Today

Both teams are coming into this match after winning their previous game, so it’s likely that they will stick with the same playing eleven.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11

RCB won their last match against Mumbai Indians, and they are expected to go with the same team in the upcoming match.

RCB XI: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Players: Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

ALSO READ: RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction

RCB Batting Order:

Openers: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli
No.3: Devdutt Padikkal
Middle-order: Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya
Lower-order: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma (likely impact player)

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs DC

Delhi Capitals Playing 11

Delhi Capitals might make only one change, as Faf du Plessis missed the last match due to illness. If he is available today, he is likely to return to the team in place of Sameer Rizvi.

DC XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Impact Players: Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay.

ALSO READ: RCB vs DC Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

DC Batting Order:

Openers: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis
No.3: Abishek Porel
Middle-order: KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma
Lower-order: Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar (likely impact player)

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
RCB vs DC
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

