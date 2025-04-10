RCB vs DC Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are coming into this match after winning their previous game.
Match no. 24 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
RCB have started the season well, winning three out of their first four matches. In their last game, they beat Mumbai Indians by twelve runs. Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries to help the team reach 221 runs. Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya bowled well to help RCB win.
Delhi Capitals are unbeaten so far, with three wins in three matches. In their last game, they defeated Chennai Super Kings by twenty-five runs. KL Rahul played a good knock of 77 runs from 51 balls, and Vipraj Nigam took two wickets for 27 runs in four overs.
Both teams are coming into this match after winning their previous game, so it’s likely that they will stick with the same playing eleven.
RCB won their last match against Mumbai Indians, and they are expected to go with the same team in the upcoming match.
RCB XI: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Impact Players: Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
Openers: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli
No.3: Devdutt Padikkal
Middle-order: Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya
Lower-order: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma (likely impact player)
Delhi Capitals might make only one change, as Faf du Plessis missed the last match due to illness. If he is available today, he is likely to return to the team in place of Sameer Rizvi.
DC XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma
Impact Players: Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay.
Openers: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis
No.3: Abishek Porel
Middle-order: KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma
Lower-order: Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar (likely impact player)
