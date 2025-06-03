News
RCB vs PBKS Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match Final
indian-premier-league-ipl

RCB vs PBKS Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Today IPL 2025 Match Final

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 3, 2025 - 2 min read

Both teams are likely to go with the same playing eleven.

RCB vs PBKS Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match Final

Final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Let’s check the RCB vs PBKS Playing 11 for today.

RCB beat Punjab Kings by eight wickets in their last match. They bowled first, kept PBKS to just 101 runs, and chased it easily with 10 overs left.

On the other hand, PBKS won their last game against Mumbai Indians. After giving away 203 runs while bowling first, their batters stepped up and chased the target with one over remaining.

RCB vs PBKS Playing 11 Today

Both teams are likely to go with the same playing eleven.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11

Tim David is still doubtful for RCB due to injury, as he missed the last few matches including Qualifier 1. So, Liam Livingstone is likely to keep his place in the team.

RCB XI: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Impact Players: Mayank Agarawal, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh.

ALSO READ: RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

RCB Batting Order:

  • Openers: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt
  • No.3: Rajat Patidar
  • Middle-order: Mayank Agarawal (likely impact player), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd
  • Lower-order: Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs PBKS

Punjab Kings Playing 11

For Punjab Kings, Yuzvendra Chahal returned from injury and played in the last match. He is likely to be part of the playing XI again.

PBKS XI: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Players: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Harpreet Brar

ALSO READ: RCB vs PBKS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

PBKS Batting Order:

  • Openers: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (likely impact player)
  • No.3: Josh Inglis
  • Middle-order: Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh
  • Lower-order: Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Final
Punjab Kings
RCB vs PBKS
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

