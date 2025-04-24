RCB vs RR Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are expected to go with the same playing eleven for this match.
Match No. 42 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
RCB won their last match against Punjab Kings by seven wickets. They have played eight matches so far, winning five and losing three.
Rajasthan Royals lost their last match against Lucknow Super Giants by 2 runs. They have played eight matches so far, winning two and losing six.
Both teams are expected to go with the same playing eleven for this match.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru might stick with the same playing eleven as they won their last match.
RCB XI: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Impact Players: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs RR
ALSO READ: RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction
Sanju Samson will miss this match as well due to injury, just like the previous one. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is likely to get another chance, either in the playing eleven or as an Impact Player.
RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag(c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande
Impact Players: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore
ALSO READ: RCB vs RR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.