RCB vs RR Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are expected to go with the same playing eleven for this match.

Match No. 42 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB won their last match against Punjab Kings by seven wickets. They have played eight matches so far, winning five and losing three.

Rajasthan Royals lost their last match against Lucknow Super Giants by 2 runs. They have played eight matches so far, winning two and losing six.

RCB vs RR Playing 11 Today

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru might stick with the same playing eleven as they won their last match.

RCB XI: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Players: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

RCB Batting Order:

Openers: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli No.3: Devdutt Padikkal (likely impact player)

Devdutt Padikkal (likely impact player) Middle-order: Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd

Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd Lower-order: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11

Sanju Samson will miss this match as well due to injury, just like the previous one. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is likely to get another chance, either in the playing eleven or as an Impact Player.

RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag(c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Players: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore

RR Batting Order:

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (likely impact player)

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (likely impact player) No.3: Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag Middle-order: Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey

Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey Lower-order: Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

