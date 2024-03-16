Gujarat Titans' expensive uncapped recruit unlikely to play in IPL 2024 owing to injury

However, GT have suffered a massive blow, with one of their newly recruited young sensations likely to miss the IPL 2024 season.

Gujarat Titans (GT) bought a few exciting talents in both domestic and overseas departments in the IPL 2024 auction. Hence, despite missing Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami, last year’s runners-up look like a formidable unit and will be among the top contenders to win the title this season.

However, GT have suffered a massive blow, with one of their newly recruited young sensations likely to miss the IPL 2024 season. The player impressed one and all with his supreme power-hitting in the local tournaments and was bought at a hefty price by the Titans in the mini-auction.

Robin Minz, included at a whopping INR 3.60 crore, will at least miss the first half of the IPL 2024. His inclusion in the second half is also uncertain, confirmed Gujarat Titans’ head coach Ashish Nehra a week before the start of the tournament.

“Robin Minz is unlikely to play IPL this year. He is under observation. We were excited to see him, but you never know. Maybe he is available in the second half of the tournament.”

Robin Minz suffered an accident while returning home

Robin Minz was returning home after featuring in the U-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy quarter-final against Karnataka when his bike collided with another motorcycle coming from the other end. Minz lost control of his bike, sustaining bruises on his right knee, and was admitted to the hospital, where he was kept under observation.

The injuries seem to be severe enough to keep Robin out of the action for a while. It is really unfortunate for him, as he was supposed to feature in the team at some point in the season.

Robin Minz was among the hot properties in the IPL 2024 auction, with as many as four franchises going after him. Gujarat Titans eventually grabbed him, with Minz becoming the first-ever tribal cricketer in the IPL.

With Wriddhiman Saha’s expertise on the wane, Robin Minz could have featured in the XI, but he will have to wait after meeting an unfortunate accident. However, Gujarat Titans will definitely help him in every possible way since Robin is one for the future and can serve GT successfully.

