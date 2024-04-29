Ruturaj Gaikwad identifies match-turning spell that helped CSK beat SRH

Chennai Super Kings lethal bowling unit have put an end to Sunrisers Hyderabad dominating batting during the teams’ recently concluded match at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai last night. Batting first in their home ground, Chennai Super Kings put 212 runs on the board while successfully defending their target with match winning spells.

The five time title winning team’s captain Ruturaj Gaikwad missed a well deserved century by two runs after getting dismissed for 98 by T Natarajan. Gaikwad’s attacking knock was backed by the kiwi all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and attacking batter Shivam Dube’s 52 and 39 runs knock that led Chennai Super Kings towards the high total.

The young pacer Tushar Deshpande registered a striking four wicket haul, giving Chennai Super Kings a significant edge in the beginning of the second innings. Tushar dismissed Sunrisers Hyderabad’s destructive opening batting duo Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma for 13 and 15 runs respectively, followed by the scalps of the team’s impact player Anmolpreet Singh and skipper Pat Cummins.

"We had a specific plan that even if they hit us from a good ball we will try and focus on bowling that good ball again. We won't change according to them. As bowlers in this format, I need to dictate the terms to the batters. I tried to do that and it paid dividends today”, Deshpande said while talking about his game plan.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Credits Veteran Spinner for match turning spell against SRH

Despite Tushar Deshpande’s heroics, Ruturaj Gaikwad credited Chennai’s ace spinner Ravindra Jadeja’s spell as the match turning spell in the post match presentation. Taking a single wicket, Jadeja concluded his four over spell after conceding 22 runs at an economy of 5.5.

“Today we were outstanding in the field. Stuck to the plans and knew what the conditions were. With impact player rule, you always want the extra 20 runs. Never know what par score is. That was one area - not getting wickets in powerplay. That's the only way it can put the opposition on the back foot. He's bowling really well (Deshpande). His hard work is paying off. Special mention to Jaddu as well. In these wet conditions to go for 22 runs, that was the match turning spell. I'm not vocal. Can't tell seniors in the dressing room what to do. You have to take the back seat and let them do their job”, Ruturaj Gaikwad said.

After the huge 78 runs win, Chennai Super Kings moved to the number three position on the IPL 2024 points table with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.810.