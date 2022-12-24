Sam Curran: 'Didn't sleep much thinking about the auction'

The England allrounder became IPL's highest bid player ever after finding a whopping 18.50 cr bid from Punjab Kings at the mini-auction in Kochi.

Sam Curran couldn't sleep pondering over how the mini-auction for the IPL 2023 might unveil itself in Kochi on Friday (December 23) as he ultimately found relief when Punjab Kings (PBKS) brought him back in their squad for a whopping INR 18.50 crores.

Curran was "overwhelmed" by the trust showcased by PBKS, who brought their former allrounder back after IPL 2019 with an astonishing bid, making him the highest-bid player ever in IPL history.

Never before did a player, be it an Indian or overseas, fetched such a high sum. The English allrounder earned the rewards for his great performances at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. He helped three lions be crowned champions with a performance befitting of the 'Player of the Tournament' award.

One of the franchises going after Curran wholeheartedly was his previous side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but the young gun ultimately went to Punjab, with whom his IPL journey began in the first place.

Sam Curran on becoming highest-bid IPL pick

"I didn’t sleep much last night, was a bit excited, also nervous about how the auction was going to go," Curran told Star Sports on their show 'Cricket Live - Auction Special'. "But yeah, absolutely overwhelmed and incredibly humbled that I managed to get what I did. I never had any expectations to receive that."

The 24-year-old cricketer is chuffed to be returning to Punjab, a side with whom he made his IPL debut in 2019 in an encouraging campaign for the cricketer before he got released and spent the next two seasons with four-time champions CSK.

"Obviously, going back to where it all started for me in the IPL with Punjab, where I did my debut season four years ago. So, to be going back there seems fantastic and I am looking forward to joining a few English team mates as well," Curran said.

"Yeah, I think it will be very different, but like I said, I know the stadium. I know Mohali pretty well, so that obviously is a little bit of an advantage, having some familiar team mates who’ll help me."

"And yeah, I feel confident going into this tournament, where I’ve come off a fantastic World Cup. And yeah, it’s amazing, I’m just incredibly excited, it’s just a few months away till I will be coming to India, but it’s incredibly exciting," he added.