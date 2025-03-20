News
Sanju Samson To Miss First 3 IPL 2025 Matches; Rajasthan Royals Set To Name Youngster As Captain
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 20, 2025

Sanju Samson To Not Captain For First 3 IPL 2025 Matches; Rajasthan Royals Names Youngster As Captain

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Sanju Samson To Miss First 3 IPL 2025 Matches; Rajasthan Royals Set To Name Youngster As Captain

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson will not lead the team in the first three matches of IPL 2025 due to a finger injury. In his place, Riyan Parag will be the captain.

Parag will be the skipper when Rajasthan Royals play their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23. After that, he will also lead the team in two home matches against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 and Chennai Super Kings on March 30.

Sanju Samson to Play as an Impact Player

Sanju Samson is still an important part of the team and will play as a batsman until he is fully fit. Once he is cleared to keep wickets and field again, he will return as the captain. For now, he will be used as an impact player and is expected to open the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

“I am not completely fit for the next three games. There are lot of leaders in this group. In the last few years, some great people have taken care of this environment really nicely. For the next three games, Riyan will be leading the team. He is capable of doing it. I expect everyone to support him and be with him,” Sanju Samson said.

Sanju Samson joined the squad a few days ago after recovering from finger surgery. He got injured during India’s T20I series against England in February. The injury ruled him out for the rest of the series, and he had to undergo surgery to recover.

IPL
IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
Riyan Parag
RR
Sanju Samson

