7 Most Shocking Decisions From IPL Retention 2026: A Team-Wise Breakdown

The IPL 2026 auction is scheduled to take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

The IPL retention 2026 window delivered everything fans want – drama, surprises, and decisions no one saw coming. From star players being let go to some young stars making their way into the IPL retention 2026 list, every franchise threw up something that shocked the cricket world.

Whether it was a bold rebuild, a complex call, or a gamble on future talent, the choices made this year have completely shaken up the IPL scene ahead of the mega auction. Here’s a team-wise breakdown of the 7 most-shocking decisions that had fans, experts, and even players doing a double-take.

Matheesha Pathirana in CSK Released Players 2026

One of the biggest shocks from the IPL retention 2026 list is Chennai Super Kings’ decision to release Matheesha Pathirana, a move that sent shockwaves through the IPL universe. CSK had bought Pathirana before IPL 2023 and retained him before the 2025 mega auction for INR 13 crore. The 22-year-old has battled multiple injuries over the past few years, which clearly affected his rhythm and consistency.

He had an interrupted IPL 2024 because of a hamstring issue and later returned home midway through the SA20 while playing for Joburg Super Kings. His IPL 2025 season wasn’t that impressive either as he managed 13 wickets in 12 matches but leaked runs at an economy rate of 10.13. Considering the pacer’s prolonged dip and his recurring fitness concerns, Chennai’s decision to move him into the IPL 2026 released players list became one of the most shocking calls before the IPL 2026 auction.

Will Jacks in MI Retention List

Mumbai Indians have decided to retain Will Jacks. It’s a move that has triggered discussions among fans. When it came to IPL retentions 2026, it looked like MI has prioritised stability over surprises. The decision to hold on to Jacks did raise a few eyebrows, especially after Sherfane Rutherford’s arrival, a player who offers a similar allrounder profile.

Jacks wasn’t as explosive in IPL 2025 as he was during his breakout 2024 season with RCB, hitting 233 runs with six wickets across the campaign. His form dipped compared to the previous year, where he was consistently lethal in the middle overs with both bat and ball. But despite a less convincing season, MI have chosen to back his long-term potential, believing that his versatility and abilities as a power-hitter and part-time off-spinner still make him a valuable asset heading into the IPL retention 2026 list.

Glenn Maxwell Released in IPL 2026 Auction Pool

One of the biggest names on the IPL 2026 released players list was that of Glenn Maxwell, who has been released by the Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The move came after a difficult 2025 season for Maxwell, who was not able to live up to expectations before being sidelined due to injury midway through the season.

Maxwell managed to feature in only seven matches last season, where he hit 48 runs in six innings at an unimpressive strike rate of 97.95, a disappointing average of eight, while recording single-digit scores in each of his last four outings. Either way, the 37-year-old had been struggling with the bat in the IPL for quite some time, along with a slump in his domestic and T20I form ever since his ODI retirement.

KKR Let Go of their Vice-Captain Venkatesh Iyer

While it was surely a shocking decision, the decision to let go of Venkatesh Iyer was not all that surprising, considering the hefty amount of INR 23.75 crore that Kolkata Knight Riders had paid for him with the RTM (right-to-match) card at the mega auction last year.

Considering his impact in previous seasons and the significant investment made in him just a year ago, this decision might appear confusing. However, Iyer racked up only 142 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 139.22 last season, showcasing a dip in his form, which is something that KKR might not want to overlook.

Andre Russell and Kolkata Knight Riders Part Ways

In one of the most emotional calls of the IPL retention 2026, Andre Russell was also added to the KKR released players 2026 list. Kolkata Knight Riders drew the curtain on a decade-long partnership that defined the identity of the franchise. Russell wasn’t just a player for KKR, he was their heartbeat, their game-changer, and the face of countless match-winning moments that turned him into a fan favorite across the league.

When we rank some of IPL’s biggest overseas legends, Russell’s name surely makes the list. His power-hitting, death-overs impact, and big-match temperament made him one of the most feared players in IPL history. But with KKR heading into a new era and looking to rebuild their core for the future, the franchise has decided to start a fresh chapter without their long-time talisman.

Delhi Capitals Trade Donovan Ferreira to Rajasthan Royals

Another major surprise in the IPL retention 2026 list came with Donovan Ferreira’s sudden move from Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals. The South African all-rounder has officially been traded to his first franchise, with his fee revised from INR 75 lakh to 1 crore.

Ferreira played one match for Delhi Capitals in the 2025 season, scoring just one run and not bowling a single over. Across his IPL career, he now has only three appearances, with nine runs at an average of three and a strike rate of 64.29. Even so, his recent leadership stint with South Africa on the Pakistan tour and his all-round potential seem to have convinced Rajasthan to take a bold call.

Sanju Samson – Ravindra Jadeja Swap

The most headline-grabbing development that took around the retention deadline was Sanju Samson trade to CSK, with another movement of Ravindra Jadeja to RR. This also staged an emotional return to the camp of Rajasthan Royals from Chennai Super Kings. Samson to CSK move is something that fans might have been expecting to a certain extent, but the fact that CSK let go of Jadeja was particularly shocking.

The trade shocked the IPL world to its core, with Jadeja getting traded to RR for INR 14 crore, while Sanju got traded to CSK for INR 18 crore. Additionally, Sam Curran also moved to RR. Jadeja has played for CSK for 12 seasons, and is one of the most experienced players in the history of the cash-rich league. As for Sanju, CSK becomes only the third franchise of his IPL career, having made his IPL debut with RR in 2013, while also having played for Delhi Capitals in 2016 and 2017. It will surely be interesting to see what this swap deal brings to both the franchises in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

