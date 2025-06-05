News
Yuzvendra Chahal Played with Three Fractures in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Shocking Update Surfaces That PBKS Star Played with Three Fractures in IPL 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: June 5, 2025 - 3 min read

He picked up a wicket in the Final against RCB.

Yuzvendra Chahal Played with Three Fractures in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) faced a heartbreaking loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Final on Tuesday in Ahmedabad. It was a narrow loss of six runs that cost PBKS their maiden IPL trophy. However, two days after the Final, Radio Jockey (RJ) Mahvash shared shocking health news about spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

What happened to Yuzvendra Chahal?

In an Instagram post shared by the RJ, she wrote about the devastating state the bowler was in throughout the season.

In her words, “What people don’t know is that his [Chahal’s] ribs got fractured in the second match only, and his bowling finger got fractured later. This guy played the entire season with 3 fractures! We all have seen him screaming and crying in pain, but have never seen him giving up! I mean what warrior spirit you have man.”

Chahal had a disappointing start to the IPL campaign this year. In his first four games, he returned with just one wicket. Playing the second match of the season on April 5 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chahal was wicketless while leaking 32 runs in three overs.

Mahvash also acknowledged the team’s never-giving-up spirit in the Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Check the full post here.

ALSO READ:

Yuzi Played IPL 2025 with 3 Fractures

Yuzvendra Chahal emerged as one of the standout performers for the runners-up in IPL 2025. He was acquired for INR 18 crore in the mega auction, the highest price ever paid for a spinner in IPL history. The Haryana legspinner claimed 16 wickets across 14 matches, including two four-wicket hauls against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, his campaign was disrupted towards the latter stages of the league. He missed several matches due to a finger injury. After featuring in the reverse fixture with RR on May 18, Chahal returned to the side only for the Qualifier 2 clash against the Mumbai Indians on June 1.

The 34-year-old also played in the Final against RCB. He took the wicket of Mayank Agarwal while giving away 37 runs in his spell of four overs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

