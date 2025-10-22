SRH Star Wanted By Multiple Franchises Including Mumbai Indians, Approached For Trade Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

SRH have received trade offers from three IPL teams for the star player.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are gearing up for the IPL 2026 auction, which is set to take place in the middle of December. But before heading towards the bidding hall, the teams will have to finalise and submit their respective retention lists before November 15.

As the deadline approaches, the managements are eager to fill in the crucial spots by trading key figures from other franchises. According to a Times of India report, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have received trade offers from three IPL teams for the star wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan.

Earlier, the Orange Army had included him in their squad for INR 11.25 crores ahead of the latest season. Currently, alongside his former franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), the IPL 2024 champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR), have also shown their interest in roping in the batter.

Mumbai Indians, KKR and Rajasthan Royals Show Interest in Ishan Kishan for IPL 2026

The swashbuckling opener had a smashing seven-year stint with the five-time champions MI, since the IPL 2018. He had notched up a total of 2,325 runs in 89 matches, while striking at 137.95. Kishan’s best season for the franchise came in IPL 2020, which helped MI to defend their IPL 2019 title and claim it for a record fifth time.

The gloveman had scored 516 runs in 14 matches and also hit the most sixes (30) of that edition. Previously, the team had also invested heavily in the Jharkhand batter, spending a huge INR 15.25 crore to bring him back into their squad in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Though South African youngster Ryan Rickelton had a decent outing in the last season, MI are interested to once again bring back their former opener-wicketkeeper combination.

On the other hand, the KKR management is also on the lookout for a similar combination, after both of their overseas options in that role failed to live up to the expectations. While Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz has not been able to produce the desired performances in his three-year stint for the Men in Purple, veteran Proteas batter Quinton de Kock also failed to own the spot in his maiden appearance for the side in the IPL 2025.

Similarly, the Royals will also need a keeper-opener in their squad, if the rumours around their skipper Sanju Samson leaving the side turn out to be true. However, despite several franchises interests in a potential trade or all-cash deal to acquire the services of Kishan for the IPL 2026, his current franchise, SRH, are yet to release any further statement on the development.

