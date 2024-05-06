'Conversations around India will happen' - SRH star tipped for higher honours after IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan has showcased his bowling prowess in the ongoing edition of IPL 2024. The bowler has consistently driven the team franchise towards success over the years, and his performances has come to light amid India’s struggle to find striking pacers in the short format.

Despite his recent performances in the IPL 2024, T Natarajan has been excluded from India’s 15-man squad for the ICC Men’s T-20 World Cup 2024, announced by the BCCI the previous week.

The Pat Cummins led side has been galvanized under the new leader after finishing at the bottom in the last season. The Australian pacer has emphasized on dominating the middle overs, where the bowlers struggle to restrict runs.

T Natarajan has come handy for Sunrisers Hyderabad and has conceded runs at a low economy of 7.71. The pacer is currently running in the race for the purple cap in IPL 2024 with 14 wickets.

SRH Bowling Coach lauds T Natarajan for economical spells in IPL 2024

In the pre-match conference ahead of the team’s /against Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi international cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, the SRH bowling coach James Franklin hailed the team’s experienced bowling unit for their performances in the ongoing IPL 2024.

"What we're lucky with, particularly in our pace-bowling unit, is that we've got a lot of experience, so we've got a lot of guys who've been there and done that so when they're presented with some difficulties or problems in the game, they've got that sage wisdom. They can think on their feet and discuss and work out there what's needed for the game's context. As much as the data is there, you still have to play the game in front of you and that's where experience helps”, Franklin said.

Also Read: Pat Cummins hails 'amazing' young Sunrisers Hyderabad talent after match-winning knock against Rajasthan Royals

The coach lauded the Indian pacer for his exceptional performance in the death overs. Having played only 8 out of 10 league stage matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024, T Natarajan has registered 9 scalps and is only behind the ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has marked 10 wickets in the death overs.

Franklin added, "Everyone knows in India his pedigree particularly with the old ball and death bowling. But for me, it's been his first one or two overs that have been really exciting to watch and how he gets into the game. He's (T Natarajan) another guy who adapts to the situation. He generally comes in the back end of the powerplay for us so the game is already underway and he adapts very well. His great strength is the yorker and that's where he's an asset for us. If he keeps going the way he's going and holds his form throughout the rest of this IPL, then those conversations around India will take care of themselves."

Sunrisers Hyderabad currently stands on the fourth position of the IPL 2024 points table and have a high possibility of qualifying for the play-offs.