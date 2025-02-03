News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Indian Premier League - IPL
Last updated: February 3, 2025

SRH Player Wins Prestigious Allan Border Medal For the First Time

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

However, he couldn't collect the accolade in person due to his ongoing Test commitments in Sri Lanka.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Australian explosive batter Travis Head has won his maiden Allan Border Medal at the 2025 Australian Cricket Awards. He beat his SRH and country teammate Pat Cummins by a big margin of 61 votes, while eclipsing second-placed Josh Hazlewood by 50 votes with a total tally of 208 to his name.

In the process, Head joined his predecessors and contemporaries like Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Mitch Marsh as a Border Medallist. However, the 31-year-old couldn’t collect the accolade and attend the ceremony in person due to his ongoing Test commitments in Sri Lanka.

Nevertheless, the award caps off a wonderful year for the left-handed batter, who most recently played a crucial role in helping Pat Cummins and Co win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 and reclaim it from India after a decade.

ALSO READ:

Travis Head wins Allan Border medal

Speaking of the Aussie opener’s numbers in 2024, Head was the top scorer for his country across formats, amassing 1427 runs at an average of 43.24 with five half-centuries and four hundreds.

Speaking after being crowned, Head was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au,

“It’s nice to get as an individual award. But as a team we’ve done an exceptional job, and as I’ve said for a while that’s the only thing that concerns me. “It will be nice to look back in my career, something to reflect on.”

Notably, Travis Head also secured the Men’s ODI Player of the Year Award, narrowly surpassing Alex Carey, thanks to his outstanding performances during Australia’s tour of England. His highllight performance was an unbeaten 154 runs off 129 balls in the first ODI at Nottingham, which played a key role in Australia’s triumph.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Allan Border medal
IPL
Pat Cummins
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Travis Head

Latest news

Related posts

Forgotten KKR Overseas Player Hits Incredible Patch of Form To Push His Case As Injury Replacement in IPL 2025

Forgotten KKR Overseas Player Hits Incredible Patch of Form To Push His Case As Injury Replacement in IPL 2025

His brilliant performances have made his team qualify for the playoffs. In the last four innings, he has scored two half-centuries and one century, showing fantastic form going into the playoffs.
February 3, 2025
Sagar Paul
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought Indian speedsters Umran Malik for his base price of INR 75 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction.

Forgotten India Pacer Could Spice Up KKR Starting XI in IPL 2025

Irrespective of the form, he still has enough to offer, all thanks to his high pace.
February 3, 2025
Darpan Jain
We look at key takeaways for IPL teams after the conclusion of the five-match rubber.

IPL 2025 Takeaways from IND vs ENG T20I Series: Mixed Feelings for RCB, Worried Rajasthan Royals & Joy for SRH

While some performed exceedingly well, a few prominent names failed to get going at any stage throughout the series.
February 2, 2025
Darpan Jain
abhishek sharma travis head SRH best opening pairs ipl 2025

Ranking the Best Opening Pairs in IPL 2025 From Best to Worst Ft. SRH Duo Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head

February 2, 2025
CX Staff Writer

4 Key Delhi Capitals Players Who Could Decide Their Fate in IPL 2025

February 2, 2025
Sandip Pawar

4 Multi-Skilled Players Pushing Their Case As Injury Replacements For IPL 2025 Ft. Former RCB Talent

In T20 cricket, there's a high demand for players with multiple skills due to the balance they bring. We take a look at four such players who could come into IPL 2025 as replacements.
February 2, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy