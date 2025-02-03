SRH Player Wins Prestigious Allan Border Medal For the First Time

However, he couldn't collect the accolade in person due to his ongoing Test commitments in Sri Lanka.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Australian explosive batter Travis Head has won his maiden Allan Border Medal at the 2025 Australian Cricket Awards. He beat his SRH and country teammate Pat Cummins by a big margin of 61 votes, while eclipsing second-placed Josh Hazlewood by 50 votes with a total tally of 208 to his name.

In the process, Head joined his predecessors and contemporaries like Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Mitch Marsh as a Border Medallist. However, the 31-year-old couldn’t collect the accolade and attend the ceremony in person due to his ongoing Test commitments in Sri Lanka.

Nevertheless, the award caps off a wonderful year for the left-handed batter, who most recently played a crucial role in helping Pat Cummins and Co win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 and reclaim it from India after a decade.

Travis Head wins Allan Border medal

Speaking of the Aussie opener’s numbers in 2024, Head was the top scorer for his country across formats, amassing 1427 runs at an average of 43.24 with five half-centuries and four hundreds.

Speaking after being crowned, Head was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au,

“It’s nice to get as an individual award. But as a team we’ve done an exceptional job, and as I’ve said for a while that’s the only thing that concerns me. “It will be nice to look back in my career, something to reflect on.”

Notably, Travis Head also secured the Men’s ODI Player of the Year Award, narrowly surpassing Alex Carey, thanks to his outstanding performances during Australia’s tour of England. His highllight performance was an unbeaten 154 runs off 129 balls in the first ODI at Nottingham, which played a key role in Australia’s triumph.

