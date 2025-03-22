Suryakumar Yadav’s Hilarious Response When Asked About Controlling ‘Uncapped’ CSK Player MS Dhoni in CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Match [WATCH]

Suryakumar Yadav couldn't contain his laughter after asked the question

It’s always a good idea for journalists to have Suryakumar Yadav take questions ahead of a big game. The Mumbaikar always has a quippy answer up his sleeve whenever faced with an unusual question while still managing to keep the atmosphere lighthearted in the room.

Ahead of Mumbai Indians’ clash against fellow five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai, Suryakumar was asked a question which caused him to burst out laughing and extracted a hilarious reply.

‘Uncapped MS Dhoni’ Question Gets A Funny Reply

The question was about former CSK skipper MS Dhoni, who was retained by the franchise under the ‘uncapped’ category ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Reporter: What's your plan to control uncapped player Dhoni?



Surya: Has anyone been able to control him so many years 😂 pic.twitter.com/BM4dy0CEog — ` (@WorshipDhoni) March 22, 2025

When asked what were MI’s plans to contain ‘Uncapped MS Dhoni’ on Sunday, Suryakumar first made sure if he heard the question right. He inquired if it was “Umpire?” before getting it right and immediately started laughing.

“Has anyone controlled him for so many years?” Suryakumar said.

“There’s always excitement when you come to Chennai (in the IPL) and you see him come out of the dressing room,” he said, referring to the deafening roars of Chepauk crowds when the former India captain walks out.

Suryakumar Hails Dhoni Ahead Of CSK vs MI

“I have learned so many things from him and still learn from him whenever we get the opportunity to chat with him. I will also be excited to see him tomorrow but from the other side. It’s going to be a good challenge,” Suryakumar said.

Dhoni, who had called time on his international career in 2019, was retained by CSK as an ‘uncapped’ player as the previously-scrapped rule was brought back the the IPL ahead of the new season.

According to BCCI’s rule, “A capped Indian player will become uncapped if he has, in the five calendar years preceding the year in which the relevant season is held, not played in the starting XI in international cricket and does not have a central contract with BCCI.”

Dhoni has faced Mumbai Indians 44 times in his IPL career and has scored 825 runs against them at a strike rate of 134.14. Both MI and CSK have faced off 37 times with the former having a slight edge with 20 wins to CSK’s 17 wins.

