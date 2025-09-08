Swastik Chikara Opens Up About Valuable Batting Lessons from His Time at RCB in IPL 2025

He is yet to make his IPL debut.

At the tender age of 20, Swastik Chikara joined the prestigious Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). While he is yet to make his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut, he brought fun and laughter to the camp, alongside team mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik, who is often reckoned as a serious member.

June 3 in Ahmedabad marked the culmination of months of hard work. RCB scripted history as they lifted the IPL 2025 trophy, 17 years since the inaugural edition of the league.

How Dinesh Karthik Mentored RCB

A factor that stood out for RCB this season, and worked well, was role clarity. The franchise saw a huge revamp after retaining just three players from their previous season (Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal). The mentor was actively involved in the lead-up to the IPL 2025 auction and played a key role in forming the team that went on to become champions.

In the latest episode of The CX Pod – Exclusives by CricXtasy, the RCB youngster spoke about the influence of Kartik in the team.

“Dinesh sir has helped the team a lot. He’d explain everything to everyone and work with each member. Though I was not playing, he made me practise each shot and paid enough attention to me. He believed I could get a chance in the next match or anytime soon. He worked hard on every player, including Jitesh Sharma. They’d talk about how to play in death overs,” Chikara shared.

Throughout the season, DK worked with each player on their strengths and weaknesses. The wicketkeeper-batter, Jitesh Sharma, who played the role of a brilliant finisher for the team, worked closely with the RCB’s gloveman from IPL 2024.

ALSO READ:

How DK’s Batting Lessons Helped Swastik Chikara

The Uttar Pradesh-based player has featured in eight domestic matches so far, two First-Class and six List A games. He is known for his top-order exploits, six-hitting abilities, and smashing 300+ runs on multiple occasions.

Chikara, sharing close quarters with senior players, used their experience to his benefit, mainly that of the batting coach.

During the exclusive chat with CricXtasy, Chikara also spoke about how his batting has improved drastically after valuable lessons from DK.

“I didn’t make enough runs in the last SMAT (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) edition, and I’d keep getting out cheaply. He guided me on how to play. I was hitting big shots at the start of my knock. So, he recommended playing with the straight face of the bat and accelerating later. There’s been a huge improvement in the way I bat. Earlier, let’s say I’d get out 70% of the time. After his guidance, I am dismissed on only 20-30% occasions. He worked on my technicality as well as my mindset,” Chikara added.

In the recently concluded UP T20 League, the Meerut Mavericks opener amassed 370 runs in 13 games to be the fifth-highest run-maker. With a decent average of 30.83 and a 123.33 strike rate, Chikara struck three half-centuries throughout the competition. He smashed 31 boundaries and 24 sixes, adding credentials to his attacking style of play. His team, however, lost to Kashi Rudras in the final.

Like any other Indian, he wishes to don the national blue and play for his country. It’s a long way to go for Swastik Chikara in franchise and international cricket. With DK’s mentorship around, Chikara’s future is in safe hands.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.