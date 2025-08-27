RCB Youngster Smashes 55 off 31 Balls In UP T20 League 2025, Makes Case For IPL 2026 Retention

The youngster was the top scorer of the league in 2024

Swastik Chikara was one of the biggest talents to come out of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League last year as he razed the ground with his batting exploits, scoring 499 runs from 12 matches.

This also included a hundred and a stunning five fifties – three of which were among the top 10 highest individual scores in the 2024 edition.

As a result of Chikara’s batting exploits, his team Meerut Mavericks went on to the top the points table with eight wins out of 10 matches and then beat Kanpur Superstars to clinch the title.

All matches (51) Caribbean Premier League, 2025 DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Duleep Trophy, 2025 ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2023-27 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 Kerala Cricket League , 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 T20 Max Competition, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Port of Spain Caribbean Premier League, 2025 TKR – ABF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SLK – SKA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 MIEDM – DCDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 GGDM – DVDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR – CDK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bengaluru Duleep Trophy, 2025 CLZ – NEZ – Fixtures Upcoming – test – Bengaluru Duleep Trophy, 2025 NTZ – EZ – Fixtures Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – TSA – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – TSA – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – TSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – TSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – CLJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – TSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 PNG – KNY 66/1 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 QAT 43/0 DEN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 DEN – KWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 PNG – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – King ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2023-27 CAN – NAM – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 GER-W 30/0 NED-W 175/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 ITA-W – IRE-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Cork Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 MUR – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Bready Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 LLG – NWW – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 CAGS 249/4 KBTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ATR – TTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 KBTS – ATR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ARKS – ALRS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT – IAI – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 TMB 183/6 WSS 165/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 IPS – NSBB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 SGR – RLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Albion T20 Max Competition, 2025 UOQ – WYN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 SSC – SBB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – BIP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W – BIP-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – MEMA 159/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 GOLS – NOSK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS – LUF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – KARS – Fixtures Standings

Swastik Chikara scores his second fifty in UP T20 League 2025

Along with Sameer Rizvi of Kanpur and Vipraj Nigam of Lucknow Falcons who went to Delhi Capitals and Zeeshan Ansari who was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chikara was bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for his base price of INR 30 lakh in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction.

Even though he didn’t get a game, Chikara became quite famous during the course of the season as he stuck close to his idol Virat Kohli like a shadow, often pranking and annoying the former skipper. When RCB won the title against Punjab Kings and Kohli fell on his haunches in a heap of happy tears, it was Chikara who first ran on to the pitch and hugged him.

ALSO READ:

Once back in the UP T20 League, the 20-year old is back to doing what he is best at – scoring runs. Even though he hasn’t been as fluent as the last edition, Chikara has scored important runs for the Meerut Mavericks.

Chikara keeps his RCB retention hopes for IPL 2026 alive

In the recent match against Kashi Rudras, Chikara smashed five sixes and three boundaries on his way to 58 off 41 balls in a chase of 225. However, he was the best batter for his side as they lost the match by 91 runs.

On Wednesday, Chikara played another blinder while opening for Meerut against Lucknow Falcons. The youngster smashed 55 off 31 balls which was studded with four boundaries and as many sixes. Rituraj Sharma’s unbeaten 74 off 37 balls then took Meerut to a mammoth 233/4 in 20 overs.

Chikara is not too far away from catching Kashi’s Karan Sharma as he has scored 243 from seven matches and one or two big innings in the next five league games could take him back to the top.