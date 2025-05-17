‘The Spark Is Not There’ – Former SRH Coach Makes Honest Admission About MS Dhoni’s Future Post IPL 2025

Dhoni’s batting role has raised many questions.

MS Dhoni has been at the center of attention in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, but not for the reasons fans are used to. After Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out in the middle of the season due to an elbow injury, Dhoni returned as captain. However, things did not go well for CSK this time. They became the first team to be knocked out of the race for the playoffs.

Dhoni’s batting role has raised many questions. On two occasions, he came out to bat at number nine, which surprised both fans and experts. Apart from a couple of good knocks against Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, he has not had much impact with the bat this season.

Tom Moody’s Honest Take on Dhoni’s Future

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Tom Moody said teams often show the character of their leaders. Dhoni has always been a very important and strong leader. But now, Moody thinks the usual energy and passion Dhoni brings to the game seems to be going away. He said that everyone has a fire inside, but sometimes that fire starts to fade. When that happens, it might be time for the player to step back.

“Every team is a mirror of their leaders, and he is such a significant leader, and has been for so long. We all have a fire inside of us, and at times we need to recognise when that is starting to flicker, and if not, go out,” former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody said on ESPN Cricinfo’s ‘TimeOut’ show.

Dhoni’s Spark Seems Missing

Tom Moody said he is not completely sure if what he is seeing is right, but his observation is that the spark Dhoni showed in earlier years is not there anymore.

“I just don’t know whether what I am seeing is correct, but certainly my observation is that the spark is not there that I have seen in previous years,” he added.

Chennai Super Kings are currently last in the points table with just six points from 12 matches. They have won only three games and lost nine this season. Since they are out of the race for the top four, their season will end after the two remaining matches against Rajasthan Royals on the 20th and Gujarat Titans on the 25th.

