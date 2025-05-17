News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Former SRH Coach Tom Moody Makes Honest Admission About MS Dhoni’s Future Post IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘The Spark Is Not There’ – Former SRH Coach Makes Honest Admission About MS Dhoni’s Future Post IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 17, 2025 - 3 min read

Dhoni’s batting role has raised many questions.

Former SRH Coach Tom Moody Makes Honest Admission About MS Dhoni’s Future Post IPL 2025

MS Dhoni has been at the center of attention in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, but not for the reasons fans are used to. After Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out in the middle of the season due to an elbow injury, Dhoni returned as captain. However, things did not go well for CSK this time. They became the first team to be knocked out of the race for the playoffs.

Dhoni’s batting role has raised many questions. On two occasions, he came out to bat at number nine, which surprised both fans and experts. Apart from a couple of good knocks against Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, he has not had much impact with the bat this season.

Tom Moody’s Honest Take on Dhoni’s Future

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Tom Moody said teams often show the character of their leaders. Dhoni has always been a very important and strong leader. But now, Moody thinks the usual energy and passion Dhoni brings to the game seems to be going away. He said that everyone has a fire inside, but sometimes that fire starts to fade. When that happens, it might be time for the player to step back.

“Every team is a mirror of their leaders, and he is such a significant leader, and has been for so long. We all have a fire inside of us, and at times we need to recognise when that is starting to flicker, and if not, go out,” former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody said on ESPN Cricinfo’s ‘TimeOut’ show.

ALSO READ:

Dhoni’s Spark Seems Missing

Tom Moody said he is not completely sure if what he is seeing is right, but his observation is that the spark Dhoni showed in earlier years is not there anymore.

“I just don’t know whether what I am seeing is correct, but certainly my observation is that the spark is not there that I have seen in previous years,” he added.

Chennai Super Kings are currently last in the points table with just six points from 12 matches. They have won only three games and lost nine this season. Since they are out of the race for the top four, their season will end after the two remaining matches against Rajasthan Royals on the 20th and Gujarat Titans on the 25th.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
MS Dhoni
Tom Moody
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

rcb vs kkr weather report chinnaswamy bengaluru weather ipl match today

RCB vs KKR Weather Report: Latest Bengaluru Rain Updates, Chinnaswamy Pitch Report For IPL 2025 Clash

7:19 am
CX Staff Writer
Will Rajat Patidar Play the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match at Chinnaswamy

Will Rajat Patidar Play the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium?

RCB captain Rajat Patidar succumbed to a finger injury before the IPL 2025 was temporarily suspended.
7:21 am
Disha Asrani
Will Venkatesh Iyer Play the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match As Tournament Resumes?

Will Venkatesh Iyer Play the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match As Tournament Resumes?

7:21 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Rajat Patidar Reveals the Moment He Was Confirmed as the RCB Captain for IPL 2025

Rajat Patidar Reveals the Moment He Was Confirmed as the RCB Captain for IPL 2025

This season, RCB have won eight out of 11 games under Rajat Patidar.
8:20 pm
Disha Asrani
RCB Director Updates on Josh Hazlewood, Rajat Patidar Ahead of IPL 2025 Match vs KKR

RCB Director Updates on Josh Hazlewood, Rajat Patidar Ahead of IPL 2025 Match vs KKR

7:21 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) acquired Venkatesh Iyer for a whopping INR 23.75 crore in IPL 2025 auction.

5 Players Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Could Release After IPL 2025 Ft. INR 23.75 Crore Pick

KKR are on the verge of getting eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race.
7:08 pm
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.