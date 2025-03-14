News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 14, 2025

‘They Can Field 2-3 Teams At The Same Time’ – RCB Batting Coach and Mentor Credits IPL for India’s Success

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

He was speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit on Friday ahead of IPL 2025.

The Indian team continues to be lavished with praise after their unbeaten run of form and third-title win of the Champions Trophy 2025. While speaking at the Padukone Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, Dinesh Karthik, the batting coach and team mentor of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), put emphasis on the impact of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He credited the league for playing a key role in India’s immense success.

“The IPL has brought out a winning mentality in all our players,” Karthik stated during a chat with Mo Bobat and Isa Guha.

How IPL Shaped Cricket In India

Karthik explained how the IPL has strengthened India’s cricketing structure, enabling the country to field two to three teams of similar quality simultaneously. The Indian league has an increased talent pool for the national team to handpick players when needed. This vast talent pool enables India to field multiple competitive teams on the global stage at the same time.

“We can say that since the IPL has become a part of Indian cricket’s fabric, they can now field two to three teams in international cricket at the same time, and almost compete with each one of them. Right now, India is in a very privileged place where they have such a good assortment of cricketers across skill sets,” he added.

The scouts and training camps of several IPL teams have done wonders to help build the core of the current Indian team. Match winners like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya were picked by Mumbai Indians when they were just lanky boys. RCB put the limelight on the most efficient KL Rahul while Rajasthan Royals have given India a dashing opener in Yashasvi Jaiswal. The list is endless.

ALSO READ:

Personal Experience

As someone who has been part of the IPL since its inception and represented six different teams, Karthik shared how the league has shaped the mindset of Indian players. He discussed how exposure to international players, though initially intimidating, ultimately became a tremendous confidence booster.

“For me, the whole ideology of how Australia played at that time was a massive shock. They felt like a pack of wolves out to win every game. In my first year, I got to spend time with Glenn McGrath in close quarters and practice with him. I got to know him better and became comfortable, which helped the confidence and mindset of competing with the best”, Karthik recalled.

The 39-year-old was a part of RCB’s batting line-up for IPL 2024. He amassed 326 runs across 15 innings at a strike rate of 187.35. However, this year, instead of padding up, he will be present in the dugout as a batting coach and team mentor, driving the franchise to its elusive title.

RCB will kick off the tournament opener against defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders on March 22 at Eden Gardens.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Dinesh Karthik
India
IPL 2025
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Related posts

‘Being an International Coach Is About All Three’: Former RCB Coach Opens Up on His Techniques

RCB has qualified for the playoffs three out of five times under him.
10:27 pm
Sreejita Sen
Ravichandran Smaran Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB IPL 2025

Domestic Sensation Spotted in RCB Camp; Sparks Rumours of Being Called as Replacement for IPL 2025

The Indian domestic sensation who went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction has been enjoying a stellar form recently.
9:10 pm
Vishnu PN
3 Major Concerns and Key Solutions for KKR Ahead of the IPL 2025 Season

3 Major Concerns and Key Solutions for KKR Ahead of the IPL 2025 Season

They did a good job at the auction, but they missed out on fixing some weak areas.
8:34 pm
Sagar Paul

4 Major Concerns and Key Solutions for Delhi Capitals Ahead of the IPL 2025 Season

Delhi Capitals will be searching for their maiden title in IPL 2025.
7:03 pm
Sandip Pawar

‘Who Apart from Shreyas Iyer?’ – Former India Player Questions Punjab Kings’ Indian Batting Depth Ahead of IPL 2025

PBKS have acquired the previous season's title-winning skipper for a whopping price of INR 26.75 crore.
5:09 pm
Sreejita Sen
Devdutt Padikkal Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB IPL 2025

4 RCB Players Whose Form Could Determine IPL 2025 Playoff Chances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ft. ex-RR Player

Here are four players of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) whose form could determine the team's IPL 2025 playoff chances.
4:32 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy