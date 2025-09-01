Tim Seifert Goes From RCB Stop-Gap to Smashing Joint Fastest CPL Hundred in Remarkable T20 Revival in 2025

Tim Seifert smashed a brilliant century, equalling the fastest hundred in CPL history, to guide his team St Lucia Kings to third in the points table with a six-wicket win over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at Gros Islet.

Fastest Hundred in CPL: Tim Seifert Joins Andre Russell

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert produced one of the finest innings in CPL history, blasting an unbeaten 125 off just 53 balls to power St Lucia Kings to a successful chase of a daunting 205-run target in under 18 overs. His hundred came in only 40 balls, equalling Andre Russell’s record for the fastest century in the tournament’s history.

The run-chase is the fifth-best in the history of CPL as St Lucia Kings overpowered Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

He dominated the Falcons attack with 10 fours and nine sixes, scoring 94 of his runs in boundaries, and also set the highest individual score by an overseas player in the league.

With this victory, they are currently third on the table, and Seifert was awarded Player of the Match for his outstanding performance with the bat.

Fastest Centuries in CPL History

Andre Russell and Tim Seifert share the record for the fastest century in CPL history, both reaching the milestone in just 40 balls. Russell set the mark for Jamaica Tallawahs against Trinbago Knight Riders in Port of Spain back in August 2018, and seven years later Seifert matched it for Saint Lucia Kings against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in St. Lucia.

Just behind them is Shai Hope, who brought up his century in 41 balls for Guyana Amazon Warriors against Barbados Royals in 2023.

Russell features again on the list with a 42 ball ton for Jamaica Tallawahs against Trinbago Knight Riders in 2016, while Nicholas Pooran rounds out the top five with his 45 ball hundred for Guyana Amazon Warriors against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Port of Spain in 2020.

This is a record largely dominated by West Indian batters in CPL history, with Seifert becoming only the second overseas player in the top 10 after Alex Hales, who sits eighth on the list.

Player No. of balls for Century Team Opponent Year Andre Russell 40 Jamaica Tallawahs Trinbago Knight Riders 2018 Tim Seifert 40 Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Saint Lucia Kings 2025 Shai Hope 41 Guyana Amazon Warriors Barbados Royals 2023 Andre Russell 42 Jamaica Tallawahs Trinbago Knight Riders 2016 Nicholas Pooran 45 Guyana Amazon Warriors St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 2020 Rahkeem Cornwall 45 Barbados Royals St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 2023 Shimron Hetmyer 47 Guyana Amazon Warriors Jamaica Tallawahs 2018 Alex Hales 47 Jamaica Tallawahs Saint Lucia Kings 2023 Chris Gayle 49 Jamaica Tallawahs Trinbago Knight Riders 2016 Marlon Samuels 50 Antigua Hawksbills Guyana Amazon Warriors 2014

ALSO READ:

Tim Seifert Could Be a Hot Pick in IPL 2026 Auction Following Revival of Form in 2025

RCB will not be able to retain Tim Seifert ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction as he was only brought in as a temporary replacement for Jacob Bethell, who had to miss the playoffs due to international duty. Seifert was part of the squad during the knockout stage but did not get a game, with RCB already fielding their four overseas options. Under IPL rules, temporary replacements cannot be retained, meaning Seifert will have to go back into the auction pool.

That said, his form this year makes him an attractive option. In CPL 2025, he has already piled up 277 runs in just five innings. He is only second behind Colin Munro in the top run-getters list in CPL 2025 (as of September 1, 2025). A notable feature of his batting this year in the shortest format is his strike-rate. No one with over 120 runs this year at the CPL has a better strike-rate than Seifert’s 178.70.

This follows a mediocre year in 2024, where St Lucia Kings won the title but Seifert struggled to find form. In 12 games last year, he made just 257 runs, averaging 28.5. The notable change was him moving from the middle-order, where he played all games in 2024, to the top of the order in 2025.

For New Zealand, he had a wretched 2024, averaging 19.57 across eight games, but he has turned that around swiftly in 2025, with 445 runs in 10 matches at an average of 55.6 and a strike-rate of 169.84.

The trend of faring well only at the top is a generic one through his T20 career, and continues in 2025, where his numbers when opening and not opening are a stark contrast.

Tim Seifert in T20s in 2025:

When opening : 31 innings, 1047 runs, 37.39 average, 159.84 strike-rate, 1 hundred, 4 fifties

: 31 innings, 1047 runs, 37.39 average, 159.84 strike-rate, 1 hundred, 4 fifties When not opening: 12 innings, 203 runs, 20.3 average, 100.49 strike-rate, 0 fifty-plus scores

Tim Seifert in his T20 career:

When opening: 137 innings, 4076 runs, 31.84 average, 142.21 strike-rate, 3 hundreds, 23 fifties

137 innings, 4076 runs, 31.84 average, 142.21 strike-rate, 3 hundreds, 23 fifties When not opening: 123 innings, 2389 runs, 24.37 average, 122.38 strike-rate, 1 hundred, 8 fifties

Either way, if he keeps this run going at the top, Seifert could be one of the overseas players to watch out for in the upcoming auction. He has played just three IPL games before — one in 2021 for KKR and two more for Delhi Capitals in 2022. While he was picked as a temporary replacement by RCB last year, he never got to play and cannot be retained.