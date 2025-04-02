News
Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 2, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 14 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Match No. 14 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB has had a strong start, winning their first two matches. They won their last match against CSK by 50 runs and previously defeated KKR by 7 wickets.

Gujarat Titans recovered from their first-match loss to Punjab Kings and won their second match against Mumbai Indians by 36 runs. They have one win and one loss from their first two matches.

RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill has scored 304 runs in 13 innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, including a century at Bengaluru two seasons ago. This season, he has scored over 30 runs in the first two matches and could be a great choice for captain or vice-captain.

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli has an excellent record against Gujarat Titans, with 344 runs in five games, including one century and three half-centuries. This season, he has already scored one half-century in the first two games. This indicates he is in good form and could be a strong candidate for captain.

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan has made 110 runs in 3 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, including half-century last season. Already this season, he has made a half-century in both the first two games, displaying top form and making him a top choice for captain or vice-captain.

ALSO READ:

RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Sai Kishore (GT)

Sai Kishore could be a good differential pick for this match, as he has been selected by 39.91%. He has taken four wickets in two matches, picking up wickets in both games.

Yash Dayal (RCB)

Yash Dayal has been picked by only 22.46%. He took 2 wickets in the previous match, bringing his total to 3 wickets in the first two matches. He has picked up wickets in both matches.

RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Rahul Tewatia (GT)

Rahul Tewatia can be avoided for this match as he bats lower down the order.

RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

