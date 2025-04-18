News
Swapnil Singh Set to Make RCB Playing XI vs PBKS in IPL 2025
Last updated: April 18, 2025

Underrated Utility Player Set to Make RCB Playing XI vs Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 Match Today?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He played seven matches for RCB in the previous season.

Swapnil Singh Set to Make RCB Playing XI vs PBKS in IPL 2025

The all-rounder Swapnil Singh might be included in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) playing XI vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 tonight. Previously, he scalped six wickets at an economy of 8.87 and scored 37 runs at a fiery strike rate of 176.19 in seven matches of the IPL 2024.

Recently, Swapnil was seen bowling a lot of deliveries during the practice sessions of RCB. The visuals suggest that he might make it to the playing XI soon.

Why might Swapnil Singh be in the RCB playing XI tonight?

The RCB management might include the slow left-arm orthodox bowler in their playing XI tonight. PBKS have only two left-handers in the form of opener Priyansh Arya and Nehal Wadhera. RCB may be tempted to use Swapnil to trouble the right-hand-heavy lineup. With his inclusion in the team, he could help RCB by spinning the ball away from the RHBs, which might create chances for caught behind and edges to slip or at the cover.

Moreover, the pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has been sluggish in the previous matches against the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals. So the ball could hold on the surface and lead the batters to edge it due to misjudgment.

ALSO READ:

RCB in the IPL 2025

The Rajat Patidar and Co. have started off the 18th edition brilliantly. They have breached the opponent’s home grounds for four games on the trot. RCB have won all four away games against Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals so far.

However, they have lost both matches at their home ground so far. The Men in Red have to figure out a way to win their home games to be alive in the qualifying race for the IPL 2025 playoffs. With four wins in six matches, they seem to be strong contenders for the playoff spots. But if the team couldn’t end their home-match losing streak soon, the tables might turn.

RCB are positioned third on the points table while their opponents for tonight, PBKS, are a spot below them with the same number of points but a lower NRR.

