Underrated XI of IPL 2025: A Squad Of Exceptional Performers Who Didn’t Quite Grab the Spotlight

IPL 2025 had several quality performers going under the radar.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 concluded with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifting their maiden trophy in a magical night at Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli and co. clinched the title after 18 years of agonising wait after beating Punjab Kings in the final. The Shreyas Iyer-led side also had a memorable campaign but eventually fell short.

Throughout the IPL 2025, we witnessed magnificent individual performances from players. Some of them received the deserved recognition from fans and pundits, while some of them did not. Here we come up with the Underrated XI of IPL 2025, comprising players who performed brilliantly but didn’t get much spotlight.

Mitchell Marsh (LSG)

(Innings – 13, Runs – 627, Average – 48.23, Strike rate – 163.70)

Mitch Marsh produced his best season in IPL 2025, playing for Lucknow Super Giants. There were serious question marks over his signings given his past record, but Marsh proved those wrong with an outstanding campaign. He scored consistently and at a fast rate, often putting the team in a strong position. He hit one century and six half-centuries in the tournament. Marsh’s best came against the Gujarat Titans, where he blasted 117 off 64 deliveries.

Aiden Markram (LSG)

(Innings – 13, Runs – 445, Average – 34.23, Strike rate – 148.82, Wickets – 4)

Like his opening partner, Aiden Markram was also a tricky choice by LSG. But the South African delivered. He got the team off to a great start consistently, along with Marsh. Markram registered five half-centuries in the season. His best performance came in a losing cause against Delhi Capitals, where he hit 54 off 33 and picked up two wickets.

Josh Inglis (PBKS)

(Innings – 11, Runs – 278, Average – 30.88, Strike rate – 162.57)

Josh Inglis makes it into the Underrated XI of IPL 2025 for his role in the Punjab Kings’ road to the final. He was especially crucial at the back end of the tournament. Inglis smashed 73 off 42 against Mumbai Indians in the final league fixture to secure a top-two spot. He then struck 38 off 21 in Qualifier 2 against the same opponent. He was the key man for PBKS in the final before getting dismissed for 39 off 23.

Nehal Wadhera (PBKS)

(Innings – 15, Runs – 369, Average – 30.75, Strike rate – 145.84)

Nehal Wadhera had a poor outing in the final, but that doesn’t make his season any less impressive. Batting in the middle order, the left-hand batter produced a few crucial knocks. Wadhera played his best IPL innings against the Rajasthan Royals, blasting 70 off 37. In Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians, he made 48 off 29 deliveries.

Jitesh Sharma (RCB)

(Innings – 11, Runs – 261, Average – 37.28, Strike rate – 176.35)

Jitesh Sharma manifested quite a few things ahead of the season, including winning a title with RCB, and he played a key role in making it a reality. He played fearlessly and made handy contributions in the middle order. His best came against LSG, when he hammered 85 not out in just 35 deliveries to help his side reach the top two.

Tristan Stubbs (DC)

(Innings – 13, Runs – 300, Average – 50, Strike rate – 150.57)

Tristan Stubbs had a pretty good season but didn’t quite get the appreciation due to how badly the team fell off in the second half. Batting down the order, Stubbs didn’t get a fifty but played consistent cameos at a fast rate. In overs 17-20, he had a strike rate of 201.

Naman Dhir (MI)

(Innings – 12, Runs – 252, Average – 31.50, Strike rate – 182.60)

Naman Dhir was one of the best finishers in IPL 2025. He was pivotal in providing the Mumbai Indians with late finishing touches, especially with Hardik Pandya having a poor season. Dhir had an outstanding strike rate of 206 in death overs in the tournament. He hit 37 off 18 in a pressure situation in Qualifier 2.

Vipraj Nigam (DC)

(Matches – 14, Runs – 142, Average – 20.28, Strike rate – 179.74, Wickets – 11, Economy – 9.12)

Vipraj Nigam had an excellent campaign for the Delhi Capitals. The 20-year-old leg-spinner was a bit expensive but was able to get breakthroughs regularly. He played a few cameos down the order and struck at 179. His all-round skill set was a huge positive for DC, and he will surely be a bigger star in the coming years.

Anshul Kamboj (CSK)

(Innings – 8, Wickets – 8, Economy – 8.00)

Anshul Kamboj had to wait for a while to get a game for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. It didn’t take him long to get accustomed to the league. Kamboj played only eight games but ended up as one of CSK’s best bowlers in the season.

Kuldeep Yadav (DC)

(Innings – 13, Wickets – 15, Economy – 7.07)

Kuldeep Yadav had a terrific first half of IPL 2025, but his form dropped significantly. It was one of the reasons behind DC’s downfall, but his numbers remain solid overall. Kuldeep had the second-best economy rate among those with at least five overs in the season, only behind Jasprit Bumrah.

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)

(Innings – 16, Wickets – 21, Economy – 8.88)

Arshdeep Singh played a pivotal role in Punjab Kings reaching the final for the first time in 10 years. He was excellent with the new ball as well as with the old ball in death overs. The left-arm pacer took two for 28 against MI in the league fixture to secure a top-two spot, and snared three wickets in the final.

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR)

(Innings – 13, Wickets – 17, Economy – 7.66)

Varun Chakravarthy will be the Impact Player of our Underrated XI of IPL 2025. The mystery spinner went under the radar because of KKR’s poor season but had a solid individual campaign. He was the joint leading wicket-taker for his side with an excellent economy rate.

Underrated XI of IPL 2025

Mitchell Marsh

Aiden Markram

Jos Inglis

Nehal Wadhera

Jitesh Sharma (wk)

Tristan Stubbs

Naman Dhir

Vipraj Nigam

Anshul Kamboj

Kuldeep Yadav

Arshdeep Singh

Varun Chakravarthy (IP)

