News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
rcb trophy lift ipl 2025 watch video
indian-premier-league-ipl

[WATCH] Video of RCB Lifting IPL 2025 Trophy With Virat Kohli Leading the Celebrations

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: June 4, 2025 - 3 min read
rcb trophy lift ipl 2025 watch video

It finally happened. After 18 years of waiting, heartbreaks, near-misses and relentless belief, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have lifted their first-ever IPL trophy, defeating Punjab Kings in a thrilling IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad.

The moment the final wicket fell, the Narendra Modi Stadium erupted, but no one louder than Virat Kohli, who dropped to his knees, arms raised, eyes filled with emotion. For someone who’s given nearly two decades of his career to one franchise, it was the ultimate release. Kohli then embraced every teammate, let out a roar, and soaked in the moment that had eluded him for so long.

In the post-match talk to Matthew Hayden, Kohli summed it up with heart. “It’s been 18 long years. I’ve given this team my youth, prime, and experience. I’ve tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have. To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling.”

RCB’s celebrations began on the field with a lap of honour, with Kohli leading the way, waving the RCB flag high in front of thousands of chanting fans. Fireworks lit up the Ahmedabad sky as the players gathered on the podium to lift the trophy.

Kohli made it a point to dedicate the win to AB de Villiers, RCB’s long-time icon. “I told him, ‘This win is as much yours as it is ours. You deserve to be on the podium lifting this cup.’”

RCB’s path to the title wasn’t easy. They defended 190 in the final thanks to superb spells from Krunal PandyaJosh Hazlewood, and Romario Shepherd, after key contributions with the bat from Kohli and Jitesh Sharma.

ALSO READ: 

WATCH RCB Lift IPL 2025 Title in Ahmedabad

This wasn’t just a trophy—it was the end of a meme, the answer to every “Ee Sala Cup Namde” joke. For once, the chant rang true.

As Kohli said, “My heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore… This is the team I’m going to play for till the last day I play the IPL. Tonight, I’m going to sleep like a baby.”

And so will millions of RCB fans.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
RCB vs PBKS
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli
CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer

Related posts

virat kohli emotional speech 5 levels below test cricket rcb ipl 2025 title win

‘5 Levels Below’ – Virat Kohli Continues To Advertise Test Cricket After RCB IPL 2025 Title Win

12:31 am
CX Staff Writer
RCB win IPL 2025

“The Dream Is Finally Real”: Fans Erupt With Joy as RCB Win Maiden Title in IPL 2025

1:24 am
Disha Asrani
virat kohli emotional speech rcb ipl 2025 title win

‘I Gave This Team My Youth, Prime, Experience’ – Full Transcript of Emotional Virat Kohli Speech After RCB Win IPL 2025 Title

1:09 am
CX Staff Writer
rcb celebrations ipl 2025 final pbks vs rcb

Teammates Mob Emotional Virat Kohli As RCB Celebrate Maiden IPL Title In 18 Years [WATCH]

RCB beat Punjab Kings by six runs to lift the trophy
12:13 am
Samarnath Soory
[WATCH] Emotions Run High as Virat Kohli Breaks Down Into Tears After RCB End 18-Year Trophy Drought To Win IPL 2025

[WATCH] Emotions Run High as Virat Kohli Breaks Down Into Tears After RCB End 18-Year Trophy Drought To Win IPL 2025

1:00 am
Chandra Moulee Das

Ee Sala Cup Namde! Step by Step of How RCB Finally Broke the Curse and Lifted The IPL 2025 Trophy

11:24 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.