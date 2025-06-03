[WATCH] Video of RCB Lifting IPL 2025 Trophy With Virat Kohli Leading the Celebrations

It finally happened. After 18 years of waiting, heartbreaks, near-misses and relentless belief, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have lifted their first-ever IPL trophy, defeating Punjab Kings in a thrilling IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad.

The moment the final wicket fell, the Narendra Modi Stadium erupted, but no one louder than Virat Kohli, who dropped to his knees, arms raised, eyes filled with emotion. For someone who’s given nearly two decades of his career to one franchise, it was the ultimate release. Kohli then embraced every teammate, let out a roar, and soaked in the moment that had eluded him for so long.

In the post-match talk to Matthew Hayden, Kohli summed it up with heart. “It’s been 18 long years. I’ve given this team my youth, prime, and experience. I’ve tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have. To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling.”

RCB’s celebrations began on the field with a lap of honour, with Kohli leading the way, waving the RCB flag high in front of thousands of chanting fans. Fireworks lit up the Ahmedabad sky as the players gathered on the podium to lift the trophy.

Kohli made it a point to dedicate the win to AB de Villiers, RCB’s long-time icon. “I told him, ‘This win is as much yours as it is ours. You deserve to be on the podium lifting this cup.’”

RCB’s path to the title wasn’t easy. They defended 190 in the final thanks to superb spells from Krunal Pandya, Josh Hazlewood, and Romario Shepherd, after key contributions with the bat from Kohli and Jitesh Sharma.

This wasn’t just a trophy—it was the end of a meme, the answer to every “Ee Sala Cup Namde” joke. For once, the chant rang true.

As Kohli said, “My heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore… This is the team I’m going to play for till the last day I play the IPL. Tonight, I’m going to sleep like a baby.”

And so will millions of RCB fans.

