What is the Prize Money For the Winners of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Clash?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will go head-to-head tonight in the IPL 2025 Final.

After 70 league stage matches and three knockouts spanning two and a half months, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Final will take place in Ahmedabad tonight. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have qualified for the summit clash. The IPL will crown a new champion in its 18-year-long history.

What is the Prize Money in IPL 2025 Final?

According to reports, the 18th edition champions of the IPL will get a mammoth reward of INR 20 crore as the prize money. The IPL 2025 runners-up will also get a huge amount of INR 13 crore. The prize money has been the same since IPL 2024, during which the Kolkata Knight Riders clinched their third IPL title. The Men in Purple defeated the IPL 2016 winners, Sunrisers Hyderabad, by eight wickets in Chennai.

There is a threat of rain to play a spoilsport in the ultimate clash of the season. Previously, Qualifier 2 between PBKS and the Mumbai Indians (MI) was also disrupted by rain, causing more than a two-hour delay. However, due to the extra allocated time for the IPL 2025 playoffs, both sides got to play the 20 overs of cricket.

RCB and PBKS Race to Final

Both teams finished the IPL 2025 league stage with nine victories, but PBKS edged RCB at the top due to a better net run rate of +0.372. Moreover, the two sides led by two new franchise captains, Rajat Patidar and Shreyas Iyer, defeated each other once to draw level in their head-to-head record in the league stage. However, the Bengaluru outfit registered a comprehensive victory over PBKS by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to book a direct spot in the IPL 2025 Final.

PBKS also made it to the IPL 2025 summit clash by winning against the five-time IPL champions MI in Qualifier 2 by five wickets. A brilliant fightback from PBKS skipper Shreyas after losing two quick wickets in the powerplay took them over the line in 19 overs. He notched up 87 runs off 41 balls at a blazing strike rate of 212.19.

These two teams will once again clash tonight in the IPL 2025 Final on a quest for their maiden title in this tournament. These two captains faced each other in a domestic 20-over tournament final nearly six months ago in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25. Shreyas emerged as the winning captain in that clash as Mumbai defeated Madhya Pradesh by five wickets.

