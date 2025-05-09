When Will IPL 2025 Resume? Timelines Explained Amidst India-Pakistan War

IPL 2025 suspended amid rising India-Pakistan hostility.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been suspended indefinitely due to ongoing tension between India and Pakistan. As many as 57 matches were completed this season before a pause for security reasons.

This was on the cards after the 58th match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was abandoned midway in Dharamsala. The crowd was evacuated from the stadium, and players were moved back to a safe place after a blackout.

Why Was IPL 2025 Suspended?

IPL 2025 suspended amid rising India-Pakistan hostility. Several cities across the country are observing a blackout, with movements severely restricted.

Amidst so much, it was arduous to run the league hassle-free, and player and crowd security is the utmost priority. Several cricket boards are already in touch with the BCCI, as they want to fly their players back soon.

Most overseas players will leave the country soon, so IPL 2025 was bound to be suspended. This is also wise since players would be uneasy to play in such a tense environment.

The remainder of ongoing #TATAIPL 2025 suspended with immediate effect for one week. — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 9, 2025

When Will IPL 2025 Resume?

Since the news, the biggest question stands: When will IPL 2025 resume? This is a key question because the league was already underway, so BCCI would want it completed soon.

While there’s no confirmation on when will IPL 2025 resume, a tentative date for the restart is during the Asia Cup window.

A few reports suggest India won’t participate in the Asia Cup and Bangladesh series, and the BCCI can reorganise IPL 2025 during this period. The Bangladesh tour was scheduled in August, and the 17th edition of the Asia Cup was scheduled in September.

Now that both rubbers are unlikely, the BCCI gets a window amidst a tight schedule. It won’t take long to complete, since only a few games are left.

Potential Venues For Remainder of IPL 2025

The big question is, when will IPL 2025 resume, but another query stands about the venue for the remainder of IPL 2025. Ideally, the BCCI would want it to happen in India, but they must look for other options if the war doesn’t stop in time.

The two potential venues are the UAE and South Africa. The UAE has previously hosted IPL 2020 and partially IPL 2021, and the BCCI has good ties with them.

India also played the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai since the tournament was held in Pakistan. Hence, the UAE might be the frontrunner for hosting the remainder of IPL 2025.

South Africa remains another since it is far from the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan. IPL 2009 was also played in the Rainbow Nation, and the timings won’t be an issue either.

Further, a few IPL teams also own the franchises in SA20, so the IPL teams understand the venues. They have a few grounds where the matches can happen, and no international games are scheduled during August-September in South Africa.

How Many IPL 2025 Matches Remain?

Now that we know the answer to the question: When will IPL 2025 resume, it’s also worth knowing the ongoing status of the league. 57 matches are already done, while the 58th game between PBKS and DC was abandoned midway.

There’s no official confirmation whether this match will restart from where it stopped. Barring this game, 16 more matches, including playoffs, are left in IPL 2025.

Out of these 12 are league-stage games, and four are playoff matches. It is the business end of the tournament, and the competition will be intense whenever it restarts.

Which Teams Have Been Eliminated From the IPL 2025 Playoffs Race?

While the rivalry is still going, a few teams are already out of the playoffs race. The three teams that are eliminated are Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

SRH have only seven points in 11 matches and sit in the eighth position. RR are in the ninth position with six points in 12 outings, while CSK stand at the bottom with six points in 12 matches.

These three teams won’t make it to the next round and will play the remaining tournament for pride. However, they will look to prepare for the next season.

Which Teams are Still in Contention for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

As many as seven teams are still in contention for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Currently, Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are fighting for four spots.

Three of these seven sides will be eliminated by the end of the league-stage phase. However, the table still remains wide open.

There are a few consistent sides that might remain the top four. But all teams have quality players, and no one can be taken lightly at this stage.

