news

Yashasvi Jaiswal Reverses His Stance, Opts To Continue With Mumbai in Domestic Cricket

Jaiswal wanted to switch to Goa for personal reasons and got the captaincy offer.

According to The Indian Express, Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a U-turn and wants to continue representing Mumbai in the upcoming domestic season.

According to The Indian Express, Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a U-turn and wants to continue representing Mumbai in the upcoming domestic season. A month back, he asked for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to move to Goa and represent them.

Jaiswal wanted to switch to Goa for personal reasons and got the captaincy offer, prompting him to leave Mumbai. However, he has written a letter to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), asking them to withdraw his NOC and stating that he has not submitted the NOC yet.

“I the undersigned would request your goodself to consider my request in withdrawing my NOC given to me as I had some family plans in shifting to Goa which for now has been curtailed ! So I sincerely request MCA to allow me to play for Mumbai this season ! I have not submitted the NOC to BCCI nor to Goa Cricket Association.”

After receiving Jaiswal’s letter to continue playing for Mumbai, the MCA has yet to take a final call. Jaiswal has played all his cricket for Mumbai domestically and has been mighty consistent, so the MCA might be tempted to re-include him since he has asked for it himself.

Yashasvi Jaiswal boasts of a fine First Class record

While Yashasvi Jaiswal is originally from Uttar Pradesh, he moved to Mumbai at the age of 11 to fulfil his dream of playing cricket. His superior talent was too good to ignore, and he made his First Class debut for Mumbai in 2019.

ALSO READ:

Since then, he has been a consistent run-accumulator in the longest format and continued this form for India in red-ball cricket. In First Class cricket, Jaiswal has 3712 runs at an average of 60.85 in 66 innings, including 12 fifties and 13 centuries.

India chose him as their opener for his marvellous consistency, and he proved the selection was worth it. He has 1798 runs at an average of 52.88 in 36 Test innings, comprising 10 fifties and four centuries.

Since Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement, Jaiswal will play a crucial role in England, where he might be the senior opener. He had a fruitful maiden Australia tour and would want to replicate the same in England, where the decks won’t be as hard as Down Under.

