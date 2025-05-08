‘He Does Everything’: Not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Names India’s Crisis Man After Announcing Retirement

Rohit also defended the India star from the constant criticism.

Rohit Sharma, who recently shocked the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from the longest format, has namedropped India’s crisis-man.

The Hitman revealed KL Rahul’s name and spoke about the constant criticism the Bengaluru cricketer had to face, in an interview which was published just hours after his retirement announcement.

Rohit firmly backed Rahul, emphasising his crucial role and his ability to step up in times of need during his captaincy. He also highlighted Rahul’s unwavering commitment, stating that he had fulfilled every responsibility assigned to him.

Speaking in a video with Vimal Kumar on YouTube, Rohit said,

“KL Rahul has been very important for us in the last 2-3 years. I look at him as a Crisis man for us because he does everything for us whether to keep, batting in any position for us, he did for us”

Rohit Sharma shuts down critics over KL Rahul’s stats

A vital player in Rohit’s leadership, Rahul contributed significantly to India’s success in major tournaments, including their runner-up finish in the 2023 Cricket World Cup and their triumphant 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. Throughout Rohit’s tenure as captain, Rahul remained a dependable presence in the Test squad, showcasing his versatility by adapting to various batting positions as needed.

Rohit shut down concerns over Rahul’s stats as well.

“What is there in numbers. It is very fascinating for people doing stats and watching television. You will not find everyone who has good numbers. If you are producing results, that is what matters,” Rohit added.

