IPL 2025 Suspended Due to Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

IPL 2025 Suspended

The decision to suspend IPL 2025 came after Thursday’s match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was called off during the first innings. The match was first stopped because of a floodlight failure. Just before the lights went out, reports came in about a drone attack in some areas of Jammu by Pakistan, amid ongoing border tensions. Soon after, the match was officially called off, and fans were asked to evacuate the stadium for safety reasons.

So far, 58 matches have been played in this season, including the abandoned game in Dharamshala. There were 12 league matches left, along with two qualifiers, an eliminator, and the final.

Today’s match was between LSG and RCB at the Ekana Stadium. It was a good decision by the BCCI to suspend the IPL, as the safety of the nation and the players comes first.

According to reports, the IPL might be rescheduled after India’s tour of England, possibly during the Asia Cup window in September. However, the Asia Cup could also be cancelled due to the ongoing conflict. India’s ODI tour to Bangladesh in August is also unlikely to happen, as Indian players are not expected to travel to the neighbouring country given the current situation.

IPL 2025 Playoff Race

Although the PBKS vs DC match was called off and ended with no result, the IPL website has not updated the points table yet. Ideally, both teams should get 1 point each, but we are still waiting for official confirmation.

As per the current IPL 2025 points table on the official website, Gujarat Titans are at the top with 16 points from 11 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are second, also with 16 points, but their net run rate is lower than Gujarat’s. Punjab Kings are third with 15 points from 11 games. Mumbai Indians are fourth with 14 points from 12 matches. Delhi Capitals have 13 points from 11 games. Kolkata Knight Riders are sixth with 11 points in 12 matches, and Lucknow Super Giants have 10 points from 10 games.

These seven teams are still in the playoff race. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings are already out of the tournament.

