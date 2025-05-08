[WATCH] Mad Hitting From Priyansh Arya, Deposits Kuldeep Yadav Delivery on Dharamshala Stadium Roof During PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

Priyansh once again gave a testament to his panache and hitting prowess.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) youngster Priyansh Arya has been a revelation in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season. He once again gave a testament to his panache and hitting prowess in the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) tonight (May 8) by hitting a brisk fifty.

It was during his blitzkrieg that Priyansh launched a Kuldeep Yadav delivery to the roof of the Dharamshala stadium. The incident happened on the first ball of the 10th over. Kuldeep gave a bit of flight outside off and Arya came down the track in a flash, extending his arms fully to clobber it over long on.

Watch the video of the shot below.

ALSO READ:

Is the PBKS vs DC match cancelled?

Yes, the PBKS vs DC match has been cancelled now. It started with a floodlight malfunction before the fans were asked to evacuate the stadium in the wake of the recent border tensions between India and Pakistan.

PBKS’s match against the Mumbai Indians at the same venue on May 11 has also been postponed to the Ahmedabad stadium.

Speaking about today’s match, PBKS opted to bat first and got off to a flying start, courtesy of their uncapped openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh.

Both players slammed respective half centuries with Priyansh making 70 (34) while Prabhsimran was batting on 50* (28) before the match got called off. PBKS scoreboard read 122 for 1 in 10.1 overs.

The official news from the broadcaster has been that there is a technical failure and both teams will share points now.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.