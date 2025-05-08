News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Former CSK Player Backs Karun Nair For England Test Tour After Jasprit Bumrah Onslaught vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Why Is Karun Nair Not In DC Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against PBKS?

Karun Nair has played seven matches for DC in IPL 2025

Former CSK Player Backs Karun Nair For England Test Tour After Jasprit Bumrah Onslaught vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Karun Nair, who was making headlines for his batting exploits in the domestic circuit before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, has been dropped from Delhi Capitals’ playing XI against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala,

Nair has been selected as DC’s first-choice opener with different combinations and also played at No.3 in one match due to the injury to veteran South African batter Faf du Plessis.

Karun Nair, Vipraj Nigam Out Of DC Playing XI

Du Plessis made a return to the Playing XI after much delay due to an injury. Against PBKS, young hitter Sameer Rizvi has replaced Nair in the line-up.

DC have put spin-bowling all-rounder Vipraj Nigam on the Impact Players bench.

More to follow..

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
PBKS vs DC
Punjab Kings

Related posts

Cricket West Indies Becomes The First To Release Statements in the Wake of Escalating India - Pakistan Tensions With IPL 2025, PSL 2025 in Focus

Cricket West Indies Becomes The First To Release Statements in the Wake of Escalating India – Pakistan Tensions With IPL 2025, PSL 2025 in Focus

CWI highlighted that they are in constant touch with the BCCI and PCB.
9:11 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
PBKS vs DC Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

PBKS vs DC Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Today IPL 2025 Match

A win in this match for PBKS will further boost their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.
8:38 pm
Sagar Paul
‘CSK Didn’t Give Me a Game for Two Years’: Gujarat Titans Star Praises Shubman Gill and Ashish Nehra for Showing Trust

‘CSK Didn’t Give Me a Game for Two Years’: Gujarat Titans Star Praises Shubman Gill and Ashish Nehra for Showing Trust

He was with CSK in 2020-21.
8:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
pbks vs dc ipl match today dharamsala weather update

PBKS vs DC Live Dharamsala Weather Update After Toss Delay: Rain Forecast, Cut Off Time and Shortened Match Playing Conditions for IPL 2025 Match Today

The PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 clash will take place at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala
7:34 pm
Samarnath Soory
England batter Jos Buttler is among the top run-scorers in IPL 2025.

How Are England Players Faring In IPL 2025 Ft. 3 RCB Stars

10 England players are part of the IPL 2025 season.
7:13 pm
Sandip Pawar
PBKS vs MI Dharamsala to Ahmedabad IPL 2025

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Match Shifted to Neutral Venue Amid Dharamsala Airport Shutdown

This clash is scheduled for May 11.
6:55 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.