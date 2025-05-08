Why Is Karun Nair Not In DC Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against PBKS?

Karun Nair has played seven matches for DC in IPL 2025

Karun Nair, who was making headlines for his batting exploits in the domestic circuit before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, has been dropped from Delhi Capitals’ playing XI against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala,

Nair has been selected as DC’s first-choice opener with different combinations and also played at No.3 in one match due to the injury to veteran South African batter Faf du Plessis.

Karun Nair, Vipraj Nigam Out Of DC Playing XI

Du Plessis made a return to the Playing XI after much delay due to an injury. Against PBKS, young hitter Sameer Rizvi has replaced Nair in the line-up.

DC have put spin-bowling all-rounder Vipraj Nigam on the Impact Players bench.

More to follow..