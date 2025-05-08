Cricket West Indies Becomes The First To Release Statements in the Wake of Escalating India – Pakistan Tensions With IPL 2025, PSL 2025 in Focus

CWI highlighted that they are in constant touch with the BCCI and PCB.

Amidst the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2025), both countries are currently embroiled in border tensions which has posed a certain security threat to the players and their safety. Notably, apart from the domestic cricketers, a number of overseas stars are plying their trade in both these leagues.

In the wake of the recent escalations, Cricket West Indies has become the first cricket board to put out an official statement, highlighting that they are in constant touch with the Board of Control in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and keeping tab of the developments.

The statement read, “Cricket West Indies (CWI) is closely monitoring the escalating situation between India and Pakistan following recent military actions in the region. We are in active communication with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and our players currently involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL).”

(More to follow)

