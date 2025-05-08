News
'CSK Didn't Give Me a Game for Two Years': Gujarat Titans Star Praises Shubman Gill and Ashish Nehra for Showing Trust
He was with CSK in 2020-21.

Gujarat Titans (GT) star Sai Kishore has heaped praise on the team’s coach Ashish Nehra and skipper Shubman Gill for showing faith in him. The 28-year-old left-arm orthodox spinner has also repaid the trust, by taking 14 wickets in 11 matches. His numbers are even more impressive considering he did not bowl more than 2 overs in multiple matches this ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season.

Sai highlighted how he was with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) previously in 2020-21 but didn’t get to feature in an IPL game.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sai was quoted as saying, “Gujarat Titans have been the first team that gave me an opportunity to compete in the IPL for the first time. I was in CSK for 2 years but I didn’t get a game. So very grateful for that. All players in the team have been given a lot of freedom to express themselves. In fact, that is all they (Shubman Gill and Ashish Nehra) want. Ashish Nehra doesn’t want anyone to be afraid or be very timid.”

ALSO READ:

Will Gujarat Titans qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs?

Speaking about the Shubman Gill-led side, they are currently the toppers in the IPL 2025 points table, having won eight games in 11 matches played. The Titans are favourites to finish in the top two and get two attempts at securing a berth in the final.

They have three more matches left in the league phase – against Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 11, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 14 and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 18.

GT need one more win to more or less assure them a top two standing.

