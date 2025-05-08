News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Virat Kohli Reveals He Changed Devdutt Padikkal's Batting Position Before IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 8, 2025

‘I Said You’re Going to Bat at…’: Virat Kohli Reveals He Changed THIS RCB Player’s Batting Position Before IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He scored 247 runs in 10 matches.

Virat Kohli Reveals He Changed Devdutt Padikkal's Batting Position Before IPL 2025

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has revealed that he told Devdutt Padikkal to play at No.3 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Previously, he opened the innings for RCB in IPL 2020 and 2021 alongside Kohli.

However, the southpaw recently sustained a hamstring injury, which has ruled him out of the remaining IPL season. His mentor Kohli stated how he motivated him before the beginning of this cash-rich league. Notably, he had also changed Padikkal’s batting position while playing the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Series in Australia.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances: Which Teams Will Qualify For Playoffs? Qualification Scenarios, Percentages and Updated Points Table

“When we were in Australia and the auction thing was happening, you were not sure what’s going to happen and I said you’re going to bat at No.3,” said Kohli in a RCB video.

RCB has brought in Mayank Agarwal to replace the injured Padikkal in their squad. Mayank had made his IPL debut in 2011 in RCB colours, and went on to play for the franchise for three years.

Devdutt Padikkal in IPL 2025

After playing two years for RCB, Rajasthan Royals (RR) bought Padikkal in the IPL 2022 mega auction. However, they released him ahead of the IPL 2025 player auction, and RCB acquired him again for INR 2 crore.

The 24-year-old showed massive improvement in his game this season. He had played with a strike rate of 124.80 and 125.30, respectively, in his previous two seasons for RCB. Moreover, his strike rate had dipped to just 71.70 last season with RR.

ALSO READ:

However, the Karnataka batter made a strong comeback in the IPL 2025 to build on the fiery start provided by Kohli and Phil Salt. He scored 247 runs in 10 matches with a strike rate of 150.61.

RCB in IPL 2025

The Bengaluru outfit has shown tremendous form this season. They are currently placed second in the IPL 2025 points table, with 16 points in 11 matches.

The Men in Red could also finish the league stage in the top two spots, depending on their remaining three match results. RCB will next clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on May 9.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Devdutt Padikkal
IPL 2025
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Will Marcus Stoinis Make PBKS Playing XI vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 Match Today?

Stoinis has played short but effective innings in IPL 2025
4:35 pm
Samarnath Soory
Why Was Varun Chakravarthy Fined After the KKR vs CSK Clash in IPL 2025?

Why Was Varun Chakravarthy Fined After the KKR vs CSK Clash in IPL 2025?

The KKR spinner has been fined 25% of his match fees.
3:24 pm
Sreejita Sen
PBKS vs MI Dharamsala to Ahmedabad IPL 2025

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Match Likely to be Shifted to Neutral Venue Amid Dharamsala Airport Shutdown

This clash is scheduled for May 11.
3:21 pm
Disha Asrani
Rajasthan Royals Bring Back Former Proteas Recruit As Sandeep Sharma’s Replacement for Remainder of IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals Bring Back Former Proteas Recruit As Sandeep Sharma’s Replacement for Remainder of IPL 2025

Sandeep is out with a fractured finger.
4:48 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
PBKS vs DC Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

PBKS vs DC Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Today IPL 2025 Match

A win in this match for PBKS will further boost their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.
2:39 pm
Sagar Paul
PBKS vs DC top captaincy picks for Match 58 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 58 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 58 between PBKS and DC
2:12 pm
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.