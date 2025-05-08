News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
CSK Batting Coach Michael Hussey Shows Faith in Youngsters After a Poor IPL 2025 Season
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘The Injection of Youth…’: CSK Batting Coach Shows Faith in Youngsters After a Poor IPL 2025 Season

Some of the youngsters have made a mark in their few chances this season.

CSK Batting Coach Michael Hussey Shows Faith in Youngsters After a Poor IPL 2025 Season

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey has applauded their newly recruited youngsters for stepping up in pressure situations and bringing back the enthusiasm into their squad. Last night’s two-wicket victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was only their third one in 12 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

“They are highly motivated to do well. They have created energy around the group, because when you are in this position, sometimes the energy of the players can just go downhill very quickly. But this injection of some youth has really invigorated everyone,” Hussey said to ESPN Cricinfo.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances: Which Teams Will Qualify For Playoffs? Qualification Scenarios, Percentages and Updated Points Table

Michael Hussey on their new prodigies

He revealed how their rough patch in the ongoing IPL 2025 insisted on trying new talents. The Australian coach and team wanted to see which players could endure the high pressure of this cash-rich league and perform well to build a strong future for CSK.

“When it got to a stage where we were going to struggle to make the playoffs, there was an opportunity to maybe look at what our future looks like. Yes, obviously, we have got those players that were picked in the auction, but this was an opportunity to do some scouting, to have a look at some younger talent that was coming through, to inject them into the games and get to see them in pressure situations and see if they can handle the pressure of IPL,” he elaborated.

However, the 49-year-old agreed that CSK lacked intent in the powerplay this season and mentioned their efforts to make it better in the next edition. He also admitted that the transition phases are always tough to go through for a franchise.

“I agree, it has been an area that we were below par on, particularly in the early stages of the season. The injection of youth, they bring that, I guess, youthful exuberance, that freedom, that lack of fear. So yeah, it is an area that we are putting a fair bit of time into, is that sort of talent identification. Hopefully, it pays dividends in the future years to come. Transitions are always difficult to manage, especially in a competition like IPL,” added Hussey.

ALSO READ:

CSK Youngsters in IPL 2025

In a season where many seasoned players flopped, including all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, some of the young talents used the most of their chances to register some impactful performances. Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad has been brilliant since the beginning of the tournament. He has scalped 20 wickets in 12 matches so far at an economy rate of 8.02.

Mumbai’s Ayush Mhatre, who replaced CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad after his elbow injury, has also notched up 163 runs in five games at a strike rate of 181.11. His initial heroics also include a 48-ball-94 knock against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Another replacement, Dewald Brevis, has put up 126 runs in just four matches of this season so far.

Despite their win over KKR, the five-time IPL champions CSK continue to be placed at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table. They will next go head-to-head with the Rajasthan Royals in Chepauk on May 12.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ayush Mhatre
Chennai Super Kings
CSK
Dewald Brevis
IPL 2025
Michael Hussey
Noor Ahmad

Related posts

pbks vs dc ipl match today dharamsala weather update

PBKS vs DC Live Dharamsala Weather Update: Rain Forecast, Cut Off Time and Shortened Match Playing Conditions for IPL 2025 Match Today

The PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 clash will take place at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala
7:17 pm
Samarnath Soory
England batter Jos Buttler is among the top run-scorers in IPL 2025.

How Are England Players Faring In IPL 2025 Ft. 3 RCB Stars

10 England players are part of the IPL 2025 season.
7:13 pm
Sandip Pawar
PBKS vs MI Dharamsala to Ahmedabad IPL 2025

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Match Shifted to Neutral Venue Amid Dharamsala Airport Shutdown

This clash is scheduled for May 11.
6:55 pm
Disha Asrani
why romario shepherd not available for rcb in ipl 2025 playoffs replacement rcb playing xi

Will RCB Miss Romario Shepherd in IPL 2025 Playoffs? Impact, Replacements, and Availability Updates

6:49 pm
CX Staff Writer
pz vs kk psl match today psl 2025

Will PSL Match Today Go Ahead After Suspected Drone Attack on Rawalpindi Stadium?

The Pakistan Cricket Board hasn't made an announcement about the PSL match today
6:03 pm
Samarnath Soory
Virat Kohli Reveals He Changed Devdutt Padikkal's Batting Position Before IPL 2025

‘I Said You’re Going to Bat at…’: Virat Kohli Reveals He Changed THIS RCB Player’s Batting Position Before IPL 2025

He scored 247 runs in 10 matches.
5:01 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.