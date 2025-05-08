Will RCB Miss Romario Shepherd in IPL 2025 Playoffs? Impact, Replacements, and Availability Updates

Romario Shepherd playoff availability is in serious doubt — and that could shake up the RCB plans at the business end of IPL 2025.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), currently second-best in the IPL 2025 points table with 16 points from 11 matches, might be forced to make a key change ahead of the playoffs. West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd, who orchestrated one of their best finishes this season, has been named in the West Indies ODI squad for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England — a development that directly overlaps with the IPL playoffs schedule.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances: Which Teams Will Qualify For Playoffs?

Why Romario Shepherd Might Miss the Playoffs

The West Indies will play three ODIs against Ireland between May 21 and May 25, exactly when the IPL 2025 playoffs take place — with Qualifier 1 scheduled for May 20 and the Final on May 25.

Given that Shepherd is part of the 15-man squad announced by Cricket West Indies and is expected to be a first-choice player, it is unlikely he will be available for RCB during this crucial phase.

This comes as a significant setback for Bengaluru, especially after Shepherd recently smashed the second-fastest fifty in IPL history, underlining his value as a death-over destroyer and handy pace option.

RCB Upcoming Fixtures Before Playoffs

RCB have three matches left in the league stage:

May 9 vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) May 13 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) May 17 vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

One more win should secure a top-two finish, giving them two chances to reach the final. But with Shepherd likely to depart mid-May, the franchise needs to consider alternatives now.

Who Can Replace Romario Shepherd?

With Shepherd gone, RCB will have one overseas slot to fill. They can go two ways:

🔁 Option 1: Strengthen the Batting

RCB could bring in Phil Salt to partner Kohli at the top. This pushes Jacob Bethell to No.4 and allows Patidar to bat at No.3, giving them a top-heavy, aggressive batting lineup.

🔁 Option 2: Reinforce the Bowling

If the focus shifts to bowling, Lungi Ngidi or Nuwan Thushara can be drafted in. Manoj Bhandage can also feature as a finishing option at No.6 or No.7, and be used as the Impact Player depending on the toss outcome.

All-round depth is a concern though. Liam Livingstone, the only like-for-like overseas all-rounder, has had a quiet season and was dropped earlier. His return remains uncertain.

Will Shepherd’s Absence Hurt RCB?

Shepherd has been instrumental in finishing games and giving RCB a sixth bowling option. His absence could hurt their balance — particularly if they lose the toss and bowl first, forcing them to hold back an overseas bowling Impact Player.

𝑾𝒉𝒆𝒏 𝒆𝒙𝒄𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒎𝒆𝒆𝒕𝒔 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆! 🤌



Mayank's recent numbers speak volumes about his class and consistency, and we can't wait for him to run it up! ✨#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/JhUZU8exwS — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 8, 2025

That said, RCB’s strong domestic core, including Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Jitesh Sharma, gives them enough firepower to adapt. But as the playoffs approach, matchups will be tighter — and the absence of a trusted finisher could be telling.

ALSO READ:

Final Word: What RCB Playing XI for Playoffs Could Look Like without Romario Shepherd

While Romario Shepherd’s exit isn’t official yet, all signs point to him missing the playoffs. If confirmed, RCB will need to adjust quickly — and choose between explosive batting or extra pace. Either way, their road to a maiden IPL title just got a little bumpier.

Strongest RCB Playing XI for Playoffs: Mayank Agarwal or Phil Salt to come in?

Option 1: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal. Impact player: Lungi Ngidi

Option 2: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal. Impact player: Mayank Agarwal

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.