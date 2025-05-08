News
IPL Match in Dharamsala Called Off Midway: PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Match Today Stands Cancelled After Attacks in Vicinity from Pakistan

After just starting the 11th over of the first innings, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamsala was stopped. The score stood at 122/1 in 10.1 overs. Priyansh Arya was dismissed after an entertaining 34-ball 70. The opener, Prabhsimran Singh, was unbeaten with 50 off 28.

Why PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Match at Dharamsala was stopped?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash was initially halted due to the failure of a floodlight. Notably, just before the lights went off, some areas in Jammu were under drone attack by the neighbours, Pakistan, amid border tensions.

The match status remained “paused” for a while before being cancelled.

As per the recent footage from the stadium, the spectators were seen evacuating the stadium for the sake of the safety of all civilians.

More to follow…

