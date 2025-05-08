News
will ipl 2025 go ahead bcci meeting ipl cancelled india pakistan war jammu attack
indian-premier-league-ipl

Will IPL 2025 Be Called Off? BCCI Responds To Urgent Meeting Rumours As India – Pakistan Escalate Conflict

will ipl 2025 go ahead bcci meeting ipl cancelled india pakistan war jammu attack

BCCI to assess IPL 2025 future amid growing India-Pakistan tensions along the border, according to a few reports, but the organisation has dismissed these rumours.

The IPL 2025 season faces an uncertain future as the BCCI has reportedly (vai Sports Today) called for an emergency meeting following security threats that forced the PBKS vs DC match in Dharamsala to be abandoned.

According to the reports, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called an urgent meeting to assess the immediate future of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season.

ALSO READ: Will LSG vs RCB in IPL 2025 Go Ahead? 

Reports state BCCI Meeting To Discuss IPL 2025 Future After Dharamsala Match Cancelled

This comes after the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala was abruptly called off due to escalating security concerns.

Footage from Sportstar below:

The match was initially paused during the 11th over of the first innings due to a reported floodlight failure. Punjab Kings were 122/1 at the time, with Priyansh Arya dismissed after a 70-run blitz and Prabhsimran Singh unbeaten on 50. However, it soon emerged that the interruption was linked to a broader crisis unfolding in the region.

ALSO READ:

Shortly before the floodlights went out, reports surfaced of drone attacks in Jammu — an incident linked to rising military tensions between India and Pakistan. The attacks followed retaliatory strikes by India on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, days after a deadly attack in Pahalgam on April 22. Named Operation Sindoor, India’s calculated attack on terror camps is now witnessing a retaliation from Pakistan.

As a precautionary measure, spectators were evacuated from the stadium and the match was officially called off later in the evening. Blackouts were also reported in parts of Himachal Pradesh due to ongoing security measures.

According to Sports Today, BCCI is now deliberating whether the IPL can safely continue under the current circumstances.

BCCI on future: Will IPL 2025 be postponed?

There have been conflicting reports on the future of IPL 2025 from BCCI.

“Fake news. We are in different locations, and the only concern was the Dharamsala match, which we have decided to call off. There is no emergency meeting taking place. Let’s avoid spreading rumours,” said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia to IANS.

But, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed that the board will take a call on the tournament’s future depending on the situation according to TOI.

“We are organising a special train from close to Dharamsala to bring everybody home safely… We will take a call on the tournament’s future depending on the situation tomorrow. As of now, players’ safety is utmost important,” Shukla told TOI.

With matches scheduled in other northern cities like Delhi, Lucknow, and Jaipur, logistics and safety are major concerns. And it remains to be seen if we get an official statement from BCCI.

Will IPL 2025 be postponed? Possibly. In 2021, IPL was postponed midway due to Covid and a crisis comparable to that is now forcing BCCI to take a call on the future of the season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

BCCI
IPL 2025

