News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
will lsg vs rcb go ahead in ipl 2025 bcci meeting ipl 2025 cancelled dharamsala match called off midway
indian-premier-league-ipl

Will LSG vs RCB in IPL 2025 Go Ahead? BCCI Update Awaited After Dharamsala Game Called Off Midway

will lsg vs rcb go ahead in ipl 2025 bcci meeting ipl 2025 cancelled dharamsala match called off midway

The PBKS vs DC match in Dharamsala was called off midway due to cross-border tensions, and the BCCI is now reportedly evaluating the fate of upcoming fixtures, including the May 9 clash between LSG and RCB.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 faced its most serious disruption yet after the May 8 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was halted and ultimately suspended in Dharamsala due to safety concerns arising from cross-border tensions.

According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) halted the game midway and immediately evacuated the stadium. According to TOI, the players, support staff, and broadcast personnel are now being moved out of Dharamsala to a safer location.

ALSO READ: Will IPL 2025 Be Called Off?

BCCI Rajeev Shukla On Future of IPL 2025

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed that the board will take a call on the tournament’s future depending on the situation. “We are organising a special train from close to Dharamsala to bring everybody home safely… We will take a call on the tournament’s future depending on the situation tomorrow. As of now, players’ safety is utmost important,” Shukla told TOI.

While the teams from the abandoned game have been safely transported back to their hotel and are awaiting further instructions, concerns have grown about whether the upcoming fixtures in northern India can proceed as planned. One of the key matches in focus is the May 9 contest between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

ALSO READ:

Will LSG vs RCB In IPL 2025 Go Ahead?

The BCCI has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the status of the LSG vs RCB game, which is scheduled to take place in Lucknow — a city that has been placed under a red alert due to ongoing Operation Sindoor and is considered a high-sensitivity area. Although the situation in Lucknow is calmer than in Dharamsala, the board is closely monitoring local developments and liaising with security agencies before giving the green light.

As things stand, the LSG vs RCB fixture remains on the IPL calendar. However, fans and franchises alike are bracing for potential last-minute changes should the security environment deteriorate further.

For now, an official update from the BCCI is expected in the next 24 hours.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

BCCI
IPL 2025
LSG vs RCB

Related posts

'Very Scary..Hope IPL Takes Care' - WATCH Scenes From Dharamsala As Crowd Evacuated During PBKS vs DC in IPL 2025

‘Very Scary..Hope IPL Takes Care’ – WATCH Scenes From Dharamsala As Crowd Evacuated During PBKS vs DC in IPL 2025

An IPL cheerleader posted a video on social media which is going viral
11:10 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
will ipl 2025 go ahead bcci meeting ipl cancelled india pakistan war jammu attack

Will IPL 2025 Be Called Off? BCCI Responds To Urgent Meeting Rumours As India – Pakistan Escalate Conflict

11:06 pm
CX Staff Writer
Jitesh Sharma Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB IPL 2025

RCB High Profile Recruit Impresses in Intra-Squad Practice Match with 48-ball 91 Before LSG clash in IPL 2025

He has not been in the best of form for RCB recently.
10:10 pm
Vishnu PN
IPL 2025 Dharamsala PBKS vs DC

IPL Match in Dharamsala Called Off Midway: PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Match Today Stands Cancelled After Attacks in Vicinity from Pakistan

9:57 pm
Disha Asrani

[WATCH] Mad Hitting From Priyansh Arya, Deposits Kuldeep Yadav Delivery on Dharamshala Stadium Roof During PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

Priyansh once again gave a testament to his panache and hitting prowess.
10:06 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Cricket West Indies Becomes The First To Release Statements in the Wake of Escalating India - Pakistan Tensions With IPL 2025, PSL 2025 in Focus

Cricket West Indies Becomes The First To Release Statements in the Wake of Escalating India – Pakistan Tensions With IPL 2025, PSL 2025 in Focus

CWI highlighted that they are in constant touch with the BCCI and PCB.
9:29 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.