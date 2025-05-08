Will LSG vs RCB in IPL 2025 Go Ahead? BCCI Update Awaited After Dharamsala Game Called Off Midway

The PBKS vs DC match in Dharamsala was called off midway due to cross-border tensions, and the BCCI is now reportedly evaluating the fate of upcoming fixtures, including the May 9 clash between LSG and RCB.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 faced its most serious disruption yet after the May 8 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was halted and ultimately suspended in Dharamsala due to safety concerns arising from cross-border tensions.

According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) halted the game midway and immediately evacuated the stadium. According to TOI, the players, support staff, and broadcast personnel are now being moved out of Dharamsala to a safer location.

BCCI Rajeev Shukla On Future of IPL 2025

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed that the board will take a call on the tournament’s future depending on the situation. “We are organising a special train from close to Dharamsala to bring everybody home safely… We will take a call on the tournament’s future depending on the situation tomorrow. As of now, players’ safety is utmost important,” Shukla told TOI.

While the teams from the abandoned game have been safely transported back to their hotel and are awaiting further instructions, concerns have grown about whether the upcoming fixtures in northern India can proceed as planned. One of the key matches in focus is the May 9 contest between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Will LSG vs RCB In IPL 2025 Go Ahead?

The BCCI has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the status of the LSG vs RCB game, which is scheduled to take place in Lucknow — a city that has been placed under a red alert due to ongoing Operation Sindoor and is considered a high-sensitivity area. Although the situation in Lucknow is calmer than in Dharamsala, the board is closely monitoring local developments and liaising with security agencies before giving the green light.

As things stand, the LSG vs RCB fixture remains on the IPL calendar. However, fans and franchises alike are bracing for potential last-minute changes should the security environment deteriorate further.

For now, an official update from the BCCI is expected in the next 24 hours.

