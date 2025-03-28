Which Pitch Is Being Used for CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Game? Virat Kohli Practiced ONE HOUR Against THESE Bowlers

Both teams will look to continue their winning momentum in IPL 2025.

With less than an hour left for toss time at Chepauk, an important update is here from the match centre. The upcoming CSK vs RCB clash of the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played on pitch number 6 of the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli was seen practising on this deck against the spinners. The pitch is expected to behave much slower as compared to Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) last game at the same venue against Mumbai Indians (MI) a few days ago.

The RevSportz Global posted on X (formerly Twitter), “CSK vs RCB: Pitch number 6 is getting ready – much slower than the last pitch which was used vs Mumbai- Virat Kohli batted one hour yesterday only vs spinners.”

CSK vs RCB Pitch for IPL 2025

When the Super Kings hosted MI, nine out of 15 wickets were snared by the spinners. In the first innings, Noor Ahmad took up a four-wicket haul and bagged the Player of the Match award. Turning back the clock at Chepauk, Ravichandran Ashwin also picked up a wicket while donning the yellow jersey. In the second innings, Vignesh Puthur returned with three wickets to keep MI’s hopes, albeit ending on the losing end.

The same, however, with much more assistance for the spinners, can be expected for tonight’s contest.

Virat Kohli has a known weakness against spinners. As he should, he focused on hitting the ball against the spinners on this spin-friendly deck to practise ahead of the high-octane clash. Coming in as an opener for his team, Kohli must stay on the crease for as long as possible.

Earlier, RCB’s batting coach and team mentor Dinesh Karthik brushed aside any concerns on Kohli’s shot selection vs spin. DK has backed the top-order batter to do well in Chepauk.

Another upsetting statistic that must be bothering the RCBians is that, apart from the inaugural IPL season in 2008, the team is yet to win the southern derby at this ground.

While Rajat Patidar will look to update RCB’s stats, Ruturaj Gaikwad will hope to continue CSK’s winning momentum in the IPL 2025.

