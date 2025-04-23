Why Is Ashwani Kumar Not Playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

Ashwani Kumar has played three matches in IPL 2025 so far for Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have made just one change to their playing XI for their IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on Wednesday. After having played three games this season so far, pacer Ashwani Kumar does not find a place in the Mumbai Indians playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Playing XI and Impact Player Subs for SRH vs MI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga.

Impact Subs: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Mohammed Shami.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur.

Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz.

Why Ashwani Kumar is not playing SRH vs MI match?

Ashwani Kumar has made way for spinner Vignesh Puthur in the Mumbai Indians playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Captain Hardik Pandya confirmed this change, but did not state the exact reason why Vignesh was preferred over Ashwani.

“Looks like a good track, just one change for us – Vignesh comes in for Ashwani. We need to just execute our plans and take the game as simply as possible, plan properly,” Hardik said at the toss.

More to follow…