News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Ashwani Kumar Mumbai Indians SRH vs MI IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 23, 2025

Why Is Ashwani Kumar Not Playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Ashwani Kumar has played three matches in IPL 2025 so far for Mumbai Indians.

Ashwani Kumar Mumbai Indians SRH vs MI IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) have made just one change to their playing XI for their IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on Wednesday. After having played three games this season so far, pacer Ashwani Kumar does not find a place in the Mumbai Indians playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Playing XI and Impact Player Subs for SRH vs MI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga.

Impact Subs: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Mohammed Shami.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur.

Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz.

Why Ashwani Kumar is not playing SRH vs MI match?

Ashwani Kumar has made way for spinner Vignesh Puthur in the Mumbai Indians playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Captain Hardik Pandya confirmed this change, but did not state the exact reason why Vignesh was preferred over Ashwani.

“Looks like a good track, just one change for us – Vignesh comes in for Ashwani. We need to just execute our plans and take the game as simply as possible, plan properly,” Hardik said at the toss.

More to follow…

Ashwani Kumar
Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
MI vs SRH
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Vignesh Puthur

Related posts

Mohammed Shami SRH vs MI IPL 2025

Why Is Mohammed Shami Not in SRH Playing XI vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Clash?

He has taken only five wickets in seven matches so far.
7:39 pm
Disha Asrani
Mumbai Indians SRH MI vs SRH IPL 2025

Why Mumbai Indians and SRH Players Will Wear Black Armbands During IPL 2025 Match?

Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 on Wednesday.
6:51 pm
Vishnu PN
Rajasthan Royals RR match fixing IPL 2025

‘There Is No Truth…’: BCCI Slams Match-Fixing Allegations Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Rajashan Royals have been accused of match-fixing in IPL 2025.
5:41 pm
Vishnu PN
CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan urges the fans to believe in MS Dhoni for a comeback in the IPL 2025

‘Only a Matter of Time Before We Come Back’: CSK CEO Urges Fans to Trust MS Dhoni Amidst IPL 2025 Debacle

They have won only two out of their eight matches in the IPL 2025.
5:04 pm
Sreejita Sen
What is the Animated Chat in LSG Dugout Between Rishabh Pant Zaheer Khan During the IPL 2025 Clash Against Delhi Capitals

What is the Animated Chat in LSG Dugout Between Rishabh Pant Zaheer Khan During the IPL 2025 Clash Against Delhi Capitals?

The southpaw was dismissed on a two-ball duck.
2:21 pm
Sreejita Sen
Delhi Capitals’ biggest threat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was Nicholas Pooran, who has been sensational in IPL 2025.

How Delhi Capitals (DC) Nullified the Nicholas Pooran Threat in the LSG vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

The last time these two teams met earlier in the season, Pooran scored 75 runs in 30 deliveries.
1:48 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.