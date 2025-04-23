News
Mumbai Indians SRH MI vs SRH IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 23, 2025

Why Mumbai Indians and SRH Players Will Wear Black Armbands During IPL 2025 Match?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 on Wednesday.

Mumbai Indians SRH MI vs SRH IPL 2025

The players of Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will wear black armbands during the IPL 2025 game between the two sides in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Why players will wear black armbands

This will be done so in order to pay respect to the families who have ben affected by Tuesday’s terrorist attacks in Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Cheerleaders will also not be present and there won’t be any fireworks as well.

The players will also observe a minute’s silence before the game to remember all those who lost their lives. At least 26 people were killed and several others injured in the terrorist attack caried out by The Resistance Front (TRF). The TRF is part of the Lashkar-e-Taiba group based out of Pakistan.

ALSO READ:

“The players of two teams will wear black armbands and observe a minute’s silence in memory of all those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam,” a BCCI source told news agency PTI.

“As a mark of respect there would be no cheerleaders on the sidelines of MI vs SRH game. No crackers will be burst,” the source added.

MI hope to continue impressive run

After an underwhelming start to their IPL 2025 campaign, Mumbai Indians have now won three matches on the trot. The Hardik Panda-led side find themselves in sixth place with eight points from as many matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, the runners-up of IPL 2024, are languishing in ninth place with four points from seven games. Their only wins so far have come against Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
MI vs SRH
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad

