Why Is Mohammed Shami Not in SRH Playing XI vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Clash?

The clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) for Match No.41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is underway at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. During the coin toss, SRH skipper Pat Cummins confirmed that Mohammed Shami is not included in the playing XI tonight.

Why is Shami not playing in SRH vs MI IPL 2025?

Cummins said, “One change for us – Jaydev [Unadkat] comes in, Shami goes out to the impact player list.”

The captain of the visiting team, Hardik Pandya, won the toss and elected to field first. Thereby, the playing XI for SRH is set as per the batting-first side.

Moreover, Cummins mentioned that Unadkat would be a better option on the surface for tonight’s match-up.

The Saurashtra pacer has played only one game for SRH so far. During the home game against the Gujarat Titans (GT), Unadkat returned wicketless. He gave away 16 runs in his two overs.

“It is a cause for optimism, we know this surface and ground really well,” he added.

However, as per the situation in the game, Shami can still take the field as an Impact Player substitute. This season, the Uttar Pradesh pacer hasn’t been his usual self as he has picked up just five wickets in seven matches at an abysmal average of 52.20 and an economy rate of 10.87. His best came in the same match vs GT, where he registered 2/28 in his full quota.

Another update from the centre is that both captains and their respective teams will be wearing black armbands to pay respect to the deceased in Pahalgam due to the terror attacks that took place in the town last night.

Playing XI and Impact Player Subs for SRH vs MI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga.

Impact Subs: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Mohammed Shami.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur.

Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz.

