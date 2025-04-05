Why is Faf du Plessis Not in Delhi Capitals Playing XI in IPL 2025 Match Today

He has made 79 runs in the IPL 2025 so far.

South African star batter Faf du Plessis will not be playing in Delhi Capitals’ (DC) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Skipper Axar Patel confirmed during the coin toss at Chepauk. He mentioned that the opener is sick. Instead, Sameer Rizvi has been added to the playing XI combination.

Faf du Plessis in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals have won both their matches so far in the IPL 2025. The Protea batter was part of both games. He made 18-ball 29 runs in DC’s opening fixture against Lucknow Super Giants. After losing three early wickets, Faf manoeuvred the innings in DC’s favour while chasing a target of 200+. He slammed three boundaries and two sixes to stabilise the situation.

In the recent match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Faf returned with a half century off 27 balls. He set the stage for a win with his blitzkrieg that included three boundaries and sixes apiece.

With 79 runs in two games so far, Faf is DC’s second-highest run-scorer.

Playing XI And Impact Players For CSK vs DC

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Impact Subs: Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis.

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul (w), Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Impact Subs: Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay.

