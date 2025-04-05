Why Is MS Dhoni Not Captaining CSK vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025?

Dhoni was expected to lead the side against DC.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was expected to lead the franchise against the Delhi Capitals (DC) today (April 5) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

This is because regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad picked up an elbow injury during CSK’s last match against the Rajasthan Royals on March 30 and was doubtful for the DC game.

However, it now seems that Gaikwad is ready to lead the team as he was spotted walking out during the coin toss and hence MS will not get a chance to step in interim capacity.

Concerns over batting position of MS Dhoni in CSK Playing XI for IPL 2025

MS Dhoni’s batting spot at Chennai Super Kings has been one of the biggest talking points in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. MS Dhoni has batted lower down the order and so far has scored just 71 runs from four matches.

Dhoni has walked out late behind players like Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Shivam Dube. By the time he arrives, the required rate is sky-high.

Furthermore, he waits too long to get into attacking mode instead of going full throttle when he can change the game.

Notably, the former CSK skipper has been troubled by his knees for the past few seasons, which has limited his contributions.

However, Dhoni still has the power game at 43. He still connects sweetly and is CSK’s best bet even at this stage, and hence the management must back him to come good in IPL 2025.

