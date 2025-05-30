Why Is Jos Buttler Not in Gujarat Titans Playing XI for GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator?

Jos Buttler has been one of Gujarat Titans' top batters this season.

Jos Buttler has been an important player for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, especially as a top-order batter. But he is not playing in tonight’s Eliminator match against the Mumbai Indians (MI), as he is away on national duty with England.

The England star joined his national team for the ODI series against the West Indies, which began on May 29. Buttler featured in the opening game of that series, making him unavailable for the IPL playoffs.

In his absence, the Gujarat Titans brought in Kusal Mendis as a replacement specifically for the playoffs. The Sri Lankan batter has been handed his IPL debut. He is included in the playing XI for the important clash to fill the void left by Buttler in the top order.

Jos Buttler form in IPL 2025

Jos Buttler was one of the best batters for the Gujarat Titans this season. He scored 538 runs in 13 innings with an average of 59.77 and a strike rate of 163.03. Along with Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, he was important at the top of the batting order and helped the team reach the playoffs.

ALSO READ:

GT vs MI Playing XIs and Impact Players

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis (w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Players: Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson.

Impact Players: Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.